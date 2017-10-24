OnePlus 5T leaked! The new phone looks like serious Apple, Samsung mobile competitor

In a new image leak of OnePlus 5T posted by Android Authority, we get a glipmse of the new device. (Source: Android Authority)

OnePlus 5T is expected to launch soon. With several reports related to the OnePlus 5T pouring in, the Chinese phone maker seems to be readying itself for the big announcement. The successor to the OnePlus 5 has been speculated to come with really thin bezels, similar to the ones found in Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Meanwhile, another image of the OnePlus 5T mobile has leaked online and it showcases the bezel-less design of the premium smartphone. The upgraded variant of the OnePlus 5 smartphone was earlier expected to be launched by the end of the year. But with so many leaks and rumours surfacing online, it will not be surprising if the OnePlus 5T release date falls in November. Notably, none of the leaks indicate any details regarding the OnePlus 5T price.

In a new image leak of OnePlus 5T posted by Android Authority, we can see the bottom of the device. The photo shows minimal bezels on the display, which appears to be in line with the new trend of 18:9 aspect ratio. This aspect ratio is now popular especial among flagship smartphones that have thin bezels. Also, the screen on the OnePlus 5T appears to be bigger than the OnePlus 5 which had a 5.5-inch display. The change may also be due to the change in aspect ratio and bezels. Some of the reports have claimed that the new smartphone will feature a 6 inch full HD display with 1080×2160 resolution.

Based on other rumours, it is expected that OnePlus wants to focus on the display with the OnePlus 5T. The phone maker may shift the fingerprint scanner at the back of the device in order to create more space at the front. Even the new leak and several other reports earlier have indicated the same. With all the new changes, OnePlus 5T seems to be a serious competitor to the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices.

In the latest leak, the OnePlus 5T seems to come with an aluminium frame and the speakers could be at the bottom. The leak also suggests that the OnePlus 5T may pack a bigger battery than the 3,500mAh one present on the OnePlus 5.

Android Authority said that even though the phone will have a bigger display and bigger battery than the OnePlus 5, the chassis will remain the same. This essentially means that the dimension of the OnePlus 5T will remain the same, which will make it easier for people to use accessories compatible with previous variants.

It should be noted that these are just leaks and rumours which should be taken with a pinch of salt. The Shenzen based phone manufacturer has not confirmed anything regarding the OnePlus 5T as of now.