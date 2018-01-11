OnePlus 5T Lava Red launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition India price is Rs. 37,999, for the top variant with 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition has launched in India. The OnePlus 5T Lava Red colour variant was initially launched in China last year in November as a limited edition model. The OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition is top variant having 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. This is the third colour model of OnePlus 5T that has been launched in India, sitting next to the Star Wars Edition and Midnight Black variant.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition Price in India

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition India price is Rs. 37,999, which is similar to the top variant of the original OnePlus 5T 8GB/ 128GB variant. The smartphone has been listed on Amazon India for notification registrations and it will be available in India starting January 20. There is no information about the smartphone’s availability in the physical OnePlus stores as of now.

As we said, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red colour model will sit next to already available editions of the smartphone in India, namely, Star Wars limited edition and the Midnight Black edition. The lava red colour on the rear surface of the smartphone is a result of the anodic oxidation process, further treated with double blasting and AF coating. It’s worth noting that OnePlus also launched the Sandstone White colour variant of OnePlus 5T in China and the US earlier this month.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition Specifications, Features

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5T in November last year to catch up with the trend of smartphone displays sporting the aspect ratio of 18:9. Since its launch, the smartphone has been launched in different limited editions, just like the OnePlus 3T, which saw multiple colour versions of its own. The specifications of the OnePlus 5T include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone sports a 6.01-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 5T runs on OxygenOS 4.7.6 based on Android Nougat, however, the Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS Open Beta is available to download.

The OnePlus 5T bears a dual camera setup bearing a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, along with a dual-LED flash. The smartphone bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 3300mAh battery that supports Dash Charging inside along with the standard set of connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, and Micro-USB among others. The OnePlus 5T also comes with the face-unlock feature that scans your face to unlock the device.