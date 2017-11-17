OnePlus 5T launched with 6-inch screen; Check Price, Specifications, Release Date

The device was launched on Thursday at an event held in New York.(Screenshot/Youtube)

It was only in June when OnePlus launched its latest phone the OnePlus 5, but within 5 months of its release, the brand has come up with an updated version of the phone called the OnePlust 5T, The device was launched on Thursday at an event held in New York. And one of the key takeaways of the device is the 6-inch full-HD Full Optic AMOLED display with 401ppi pixel density, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display seems like a bezel-less display, but edges can be seen The screen has an 18:9 aspect ratio.

One of the biggest highlights of this phone is the camera set up. OnePlus has added a lens which has a large aperture. The OnePlus 5T comes at a price tag of its predecessor OnePlus 5.

OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau said in a statement, “The feedback on the OnePlus 5 has been very positive, but there were some areas where we saw room for improvement to create an even better user experience. We love nothing more than offering our community the latest and greatest technology and a user experience to beat expectations. Once again, we’ve worked hard to refine every last detail.”

OnePlus 5T price in India, launch offers

The price of OnePlus 5T in India has been kept at Rs 32,999 for the 64GB internal storage variant. This version comes with 6GB RAM. There is also an upper variant of the phone which is priced at Rs 37,999. This top-of-the-spec phone comes with 8GB RAM and a massive 128GB inbuilt storage. But sadly, unlike other phones, this device will only don the Midnight Black colour. At present the smartphone is exclusively available via Amazon India. But OnePlus has confirmed that the device will also be available at the OnePlus online store. OnePlus 5T will start start on November 28, the same day as the US and EU markets, showing the importance of India for the company.

OnePlus 5T has brought a feature that has been played a lot by Apple. Face Unlock, a feature that the OnePlus says is based on facial recognition algorithms that works 99% of time. The device takes only 0.4 second to unlock using this feature. To make the Face Unlock work, the display has to be on.

Unlike Apple, which has removed its famous Touch ID, OnePlus has shifted the fingerprint scanner of its latest device to the back of it.