OnePlus 5T launch today: Check price, release date in India, specs and features

The much-awaited OnePlus 5T launch will take place today in Brooklyn, New York. (Source: Amazon.in)

The much-awaited OnePlus 5T launch will take place today in Brooklyn, New York. The event will start at 11 AM ET which is 9:30 PM IST. The event will be live streamed on OnePlus’ official YouTube page as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, OnePlus will host a simulcast product launch event in select PVR theatres across five Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. Tickets for the event were made available at Rs 99 on Bookmyshow website from November 8 from 10 am onwards. The phone is expected to be a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 5. Even though the smartphone maker has maintained a lot of secrecy about the device, we have learned a few things through the leaks.

OnePlus 5T Price in India and release date

In India, OnePlus 5 will arrive as an Amazon exclusive, just like its predecessors. The sale on OnePlus in India will begin on November 21 starting 4:30 PM. It will be available in an ‘Early Access’ sale for Amazon Prime members. Other customers will be able to buy the smartphone from November 28. It is expected to be priced slightly more than OnePlus 5 and cost you around Rs 40,000.

One Plus 5T Specs and Features

The device will certainly be an upgrade on OnePlus 5 when it comes to the screen size, sporting a bigger 6.01-inch display. It will have a bezel-less display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. OnePlus 5T will get dual 16MP + 20MP cameras at the back just like its predecessor, though it looks like the second lens will come with f/1.7 aperture for better low-light pictures. The front camera is said to be a 16MP one.

It will run an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (up to 2.45GHz). The phone is expected to be launched in two variants based on storage – one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. One interesting rumour is that OnePlus 5T will not have a home button and the fingerprint scanner will be present on the back cover. It will come with Oxygen OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will sport an andonized aluminium body.