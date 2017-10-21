OnePlus 5T is coming, hints co-founder Carl Pei: Know the likely specs of this phone

OnePlus is rumored to launch the next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5T soon.

OnePlus is rumored to launch the next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5T soon. Dropping the hints, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, took to Twitter and said, “Guess the OnePlus 5 was more popular than we thought…” With his tweet, he has almost confirmed that the OnePlus 5T is coming soon. Lately, there was a rumour that was doing rounds about the launch of the smartphone. It was speculated that the phone will be launched in the month of November, but that turned out to be fake. There is still no official confirmation on the existence of OnePlus 5T.

As of now, the expected design of OnePlus 5T is claimed to have a Galaxy S8-like look with the edge-to-edge display and curved edges. According to the GizmoChina report, the OnePlus 5T will have a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. It will be offering an aspect ratio of 18:9. The company has trimmed down the OnePlus 5T’s bezels to help keep it relatively compact without increasing the footprint of the device. GizmoChina has also posted a render which shows the OnePlus 5T with really thin bezels.

Guess the OnePlus 5 was more popular than we thought… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 16, 2017

The OnePlus 5 had recently gone out-of-stock in the US. This led the market to speculate that a new phone was on the cards. In June 2016, OnePlus 3 was launched with a Snapdragon 820 processor. However, in the same year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 3T, and the key change was a new Snapdragon 821 processor. However, it is hard to see why OnePlus will bring a new device when the new processor Snapdragon 836 has not yet been launched. If the company’s history is any indication, OnePlus 5T or OnePlus 6 will launch sometime next year.