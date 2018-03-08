OnePlus 5T has a hefty cashback offer for ICICI Bank customers; here is how to avail discount

Onelus 5T, the smartphone that has managed to create quite a stir in the market, has finally got a discount from its official online seller – Amazon India.

Onelus 5T, the smartphone that has managed to create quite a stir in the market, has finally got a discount from its official online seller – Amazon India. On the e-commerce platform, the smartphone is listed at Rs 32,999 for the 64 GB variant with 6GB RAM. However, if you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, you can get the smartphone with a cashback of Rs 1500. The offer is available for a limited period — March 08, 2018 to March 14, 2018. The offer is valid only once per card. If you buy the smartphone using ICICI Bank credit card then you will be eligible for No Cost EMI. What is interesting is that the cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card is available only via EMI transactions. The cashback from the ICICI Bank will be credited by June 14, 2018.

If you don’t think much of the cashback offered Amazon india, all you need to do is to buy the smartphone via exchange. Amazon India is offering a whopping Rs 16257 discount on the exchnage of your old smartphone. If you do the maths, then you can get the OnePlus 5T for as low as Rs 15242! The flagship smartphone from OnePlus looks absolutely lucrative at this price point.

OnePlus 5T specifications

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5T in November last year. The smartphone had the trendy aspect ratio of 18:9 display on the front. OnePlus 5T comes in two variants – 6 GB RAM paired up with 64 GB internal storage and a mammoth 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. One of the best bit about the OnePlus 5T is that it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor inside. On the front, it gets a 6.01-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. OnePlus 5T runs on OxygenOS 5.0.4 based on Android 8.0.0 Oreo.

On the rear, OnePlus 5T sports dual camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. OnePlus 5T gets a 16MP selfie camera. In the battery department, OnePlus 5T packs a 3300mAh battery which gets the support of Dash Charging.