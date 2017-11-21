OnePlus 5T goes on sale today: Know price in India, where to buy, best offers to avail, other details

OnePlus 5T sale for Amazon Prime members. Check out the top offers and discounts.

OnePlus 5T, priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, will go on sale in India today. The latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus will be sold exclusively on Amazon India website from 4:30 PM today. The e-commerce website is hosting an early access sale for Amazon Prime members. So, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to purchase the all-new OnePlus 5T today. The new OnePlus mobile is available on the company’s India store website “oneplusstore.in”. On the OnePlus website too, the OnePlus 5 is on sale for early access members. Interested buyers need to subscribe to the website if they want to be notified at the time of sale. OnePlus 5T comes with many new features and changes from the previous OnePlus 5 device. Here are the key things you need to know about the OnePlus 5T sale and offers:

OnePlus 5T price in India, Amazon India offers: The price of the OnePlus 5T begins at Rs 32,999. This price tag is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory variant of the OnePlus 5T. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory version of the device has been priced at Rs 37,999. The price of the OnePlus 5T is the same as that of the OnePlus 5. Notably, the OnePlus 5T is initially available only for Amazon Prime members. Currently, a prime membership costs users Rs 999 per year. The website is offering a Rs 1500 instant discount if you buy the OnePlus 5T using an HDFC debit or credit card. The OnePlus 5T will go for an open sale on November 28 on OnePlus India store and Amazon India websites.

OnePlus 5T specifications: The major change in the new OnePlus phone is the display. Oneplus 5T has reduced bezels and features a 6-inch Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2160 pixels) AMOLED display. The screen adheres to the latest 18:9 aspect ratio. However, the big screen in OnePlus 5T has not resulted in a bigger phone. It is just slightly taller than the OnePlus 5. Additionally, due to the bigger screen with fewer bezels, the manufacturer has moved the fingerprint scanner at the back of the device.

OnePlus 5T Face Unlock: Similar to the Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 5T has facial recognition technology which lets users log in to the smartphone easily. However, unlike the former, the latter does not have too many hardware at the front and rather relies on software for the functionality. Notably, the company has said that the feature cannot be used for payments using the phone.

OnePlus 5T camera and other specs: OnePlus 5T has stayed with a similar set up to the OnePlus 5, that is a 16MP + 20 MP dual camera. However, there is a small change, that the OnePlus 5T features both the lenses with a f/1.7 aperture. This means the phone has better capabilities in low light photography than the previous model. In terms of processor, the OnePlus 5T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45Ghz coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. Interestingly, the phone still does not come with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. When it comes to the power, the OnePlus 5T still has the 3300mAh battery found in the OnePlus 5 and it comes with dash charging.