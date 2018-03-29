OnePlus 5T gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update, check all details here

With this new update, OnePlus 5T gets support for Launcher, System, Weather, and the most important: Gaming mode.

OnePlus is a brand which is known for listening to their customers’ demands and queries. Through their OnePlus Forum, they have made sure that they listen to the queries of their customers. And it is through their forum they have announced a new update for their last flagship – OnePlus 5T. Taking a detour from the rumour mill about the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 5T gets the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update. This new batch of the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update brings a lot of features that will be a breather for the user.

With this new update, OnePlus 5T gets support for Launcher, System, Weather, and the most important: Gaming mode. With the launcher, you can expect the addition of the recent search tag in search app section of the app drawer. There have been improvements made in the Weather widget as well. If you update you OnePlus 5T with Open Beta 5 then you can have the improved accuracy of the current location and you will see new icons and updated User Interface.

However, one of the biggest change you can expect with this update is the support for Network Boost in the Gaming Mode. Gaming Mode was already seen on the OnePus 5T which debars all the notifications, even calls, and enhances your gaming performance. With this update, you can expect a significant boost in the network performance while in the Gaming Mode.

Other than the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for OnePlus 5T, the company bought all the same features for OnePlus 5 as well via OxygenOS Open Beta 7 update. All the features seen in the OnePlus 5T update can be seen in the update for OnePlus 5 as well.

Meanwhile, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed that the company’s next flagship smartphone – OnePlus 6 – will indeed have a notch at the top. The top-notch became popular after Apple introduced the iPhone X last year.