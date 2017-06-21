OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Apple iPhone 7: Comparison of specs, camera & price.

OnePlus 5 has finally launched after huge anticipation, and from the initial reactions, it looks to have satisfied the high expectations. OnePlus’s most expensive device until now also boasts of a good build and design along with and impressive hardware. The phone includes the fast Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and most interestingly a dual-rear camera setup. When OnePlus 5 is compared to other flagship devices from rivals like Apple and Samsung, this phone appears to be more affordable and very reasonably priced. While the new phone is not really cheap according to the price that has been revealed, yet according to the features, the device looks like a value for money. Nevertheless, comparisons are bound to be there, with other flagship devices like the Apple iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8. Here we have a comparison of the premium models of all the devices.

Whether it is OnePlus 5 or Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus or the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, all of them are great smartphones which offer good performance, excellent cameras and premium designs. The biggest difference lies in the price and it is a lot. For $539 (around Rs 34000), OnePlus 5 features the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, dual camera setup and 8GB RAM; all of this at half the price of the premium Apple iPhone 7 Plus. However, it is too early to decide if the OnePlus 5 will kill all flagship smartphones. Till then you can look at the difference in the specs, price, features of the devices:

Build:

OnePlus 5: Solid aluminum build, rounded corners. Fingerprint scanner embedded on the front. Horizontal dual camera setup at the top right corner. The phone comes in two colour variants: Midnight Black and Slate Grey. Not water resistant. Has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Galaxy S8 Plus: Metal frame with a glass front and back. Tiny bezels over and below the edge-to-edge screen. All screen front with curved sides. More screen but smaller phone. Dust and water resistant. The phone comes in three colour variants: Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Maple Gold.

iPhone 7 Plus: IP67 water resistance. Lacks the 3.5mm headphone jack. Aluminum build. Horizontal dual rear camera setup. Overall design and aesthetics similar to OnePlus 5. The phone comes in six colours variants: rose gold, gold, silver, black, jet black and red.

(Source: Reuters)

Storage:

OnePlus 5: There are two models available, one with 6GB RAM and 64GB of native storage, while the other has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus doesn’t offer microD card support on its devices, and its latest flagship is no exception.

Galaxy S8 Plus: The standard Galaxy S8+ has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company also offers a special variant of the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. All Samsung Galaxy S phones come with microSD card support.

iPhone 7 Plus: Apple is not known for disclosing the RAM information of its iPhones. However, according to various rumours, iPhone Plus features a 3GB RAM. The phone is available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Similar to the OnePlus 5, Apple does not offer a microSD card slot on iPhone 7 Plus, or for that matter, any of its devices.

Camera:

OnePlus 5: Dual-rear camera setup. Camera horizontally stacked similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. Similar to dual camera setups, the phone features one main sensor and one telephoto sensor. The company offers higher resolutions at 16-megapixels and 20-megapixels. Even the selfie camera is16-megapixels. OnePlus 5 features a dual LED flash, and can record 4K videos too.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus has dual-rear cameras featuring two 12-megapixel sensors, one wide angle and one telephoto, and the 7-megapixel camera on the front. It also gets a Quad-LED True Tone flash, OIS and 4K video recording capabilities.

Galaxy S8Plus: It does not have a dual rear camera setup like the other two. It has a 12 megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture at the back. It also has OIS and 4K video recording features. Galaxy S8 Plus comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Display:

OnePlus 5: The phone sports a 5.5-inch Optic OLED display, similar to the OnePlus 3T. OnePlus has not really changed the display resolution at all, and it offers an FHD panel, resulting in a pixel density of 401ppi.

iPhone 7 Plus: It comes with a 5.5-inch LED back-lit display with a Full HD resolution for a pixel density of 401ppi.

Galaxy S8 Plus: The display is bigger than the other two, as it comes with a massive 6.2-inch display. Display resolution on the Galaxy S8 Plus is 2960×1440, which produces much sharper pictures than the iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8 Plus. The phone also has mobile HDR support and it uses an 18.5:9 aspect ratio in landscape view, instead of the usual 16:9 widescreen.

Processor:

OnePlus 5 is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest 835 chipset. The iPhone 7 Plus features Apple’s A10 Fusion processor and M10 motion coprocessor. Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus uses an Exynos 8995 octa-core chipset. It is a top-end chipset from Samsung, built on a 10nm process. The company does offer the Galaxy S8+ with the Snapdragon 835 processor, but that model is available only in the US.

Battery:

In OnePlus 5, the battery capacity is 3300mAh. Apple claims that the iPhone 7 Plus has a battery life of up to 14 hours. Meanwhile, Galaxy S8 Plus ships with a 3500mAh battery.The phone also has a wireless charging, support, unlike the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5.

Price:

OnePlus has revealed the price of the OnePlus 5 in the international markets, but it has still not launched in India. While the 8GB/128GB model costs $539, the 6GB/64GB model will come at a price of $479. Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 7 Plus price begins from Rs 72,000 for the 32GB model and the top-end model, which comes with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 92,000. Prices for the Galaxy S8 Plus start at Rs 64,990 for 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs 74,900 with 6GB/128GB variant.