OnePlus 5 to get 5T’s ‘Face Unlock’ feature

The device is fueled by 3,300mAh battery that lasts up to 20 per cent longer than its predecessor OnePlus 3T.

One of the most-coveted features of OnePlus latest flagship — “Face Unlock” will be rolled out to the slightly older OnePlus 5 via a software update, according to the co-founder of the company. “Due to popular demand, ‘Face Unlock’ feature is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback,” Carl Pei, co-founder, OnePlus, tweeted from his official @getpeid handle recently. However, he did not mention a timeline for the release or whether there will be any functional differences. Earlier in June, the Chinese handset maker had launched OnePlus 5 in two variants — 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory and 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage in India for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone features 16MP+20MP rear dual-camera combination and a 16MP front shooter. The company had claimed that OnePlus 5 has the highest smartphone camera resolution yet.

The device is fueled by 3,300mAh battery that lasts up to 20 per cent longer than its predecessor OnePlus 3T. There is also a fingerprint scanner which doubled up as a home button and can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds.