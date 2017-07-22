After OnePlus 5 rebooting fault emerges in its thinnest flagship, company says to release update; no flaw in India as yet

Several OnePlus 5 users in the US and Europe turned to social media and said their devices were rebooting automatically even as they dialed 911 and 112 in both the nation, respectively. (Twitter)

In a relief to OnePlus 5 users who are facing rebooting problem in the device, the Chinese smartphone maker is coming up with a solution. In a major embarrassment to the OnePlus, the smartphone which is said to be its thinnest flagship ever has faced criticism from buyers who have said that it has a major rebooting flaw. This came to notice after several OnePlus 5 users in the US and Europe turned to social media and said their devices were rebooting automatically even as they dialed 911 and 112 in both the nation, respectively. Some took to online chat forums like Reddit to complain about the rebooting issue. Taking the complaints into quick consideration, the company went through it and admitted there was a problem. To address this, it is now rolling out an update, reported news agency IANS. According to the report, the smartphone maker told Android Authority that they have been in constant touch with customers facing this issue. To tackle it, they have tested a software update that has resolved the issue. The smartphone has also been launched in India with 8GB variant featuring duel-lens camera system and at a starting price of Rs 32,999. However, there have not been any such rebooting issue raised from India so far.

OnePlus 5 has been designed to target today's style-conscious lot with comfort to hold, easy to fit into pocket and lightweight, as per an FE Bureau report. The 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED screen looks great. It comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 tech to ensure the users get a screen that's protected from any scratches. Also, at 401 pixels per inch, it gives a visual treat to users when they watch videos on YouTube.