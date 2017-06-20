OnePlus 5 price revealed: Cost starts at $479; find out date of sale, specs, features and everything you want to know

OnePlus 5, the highly anticipated smartphone has launched today and the price was revealed too. (Source: IE)

OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus 5 smartphone. Now, we finally have all the information regarding the price, features and specifications of the phone. Interestingly OnePlus said that the phone was more about user experience than specifications. It revealed the features within minutes and went on to talk about important factors like camera, design and performance. OnePlus 5, the highly anticipated smartphone has launched today globally and it is priced at $479, which in Indian currency will be around Rs 30,000. In India, the flagship device by OnePlus will launch on June 22 at an event in Mumbai. Meanwhile, today’s launch of OnePlus 5 gave us details about feature and specifications that the Chinese manufacturer has come up with in its latest smartphone. The smartphone will begin shipping globally from June 27. But, the OnePlus global store gave an Early Drop option for a few people and those who select this will get to see their OnePlus 5 shipments begin from June 21 itself.

Specs: OnePlus showed off all the OnePlus 5 specifications in a single slide in the live-streamed video. OnePlus features a 5.5-inch full-HD Optic AMOLED screen ((1920 x 1080 pixels) which comes to 401ppi). It sports the Snapdragon 835 processor, with top clock speed of 2.45GHz. There are two OnePlus 5 variants: 6GB RAM (64GB storage), and 8GB RAM (128GB storage). When it comes to the camera, OnePlus 5 is confirmed to have dual camera setup: the main 16-megapixel sensor has f/1.7 aperture and the 20-megapixel telephoto sensor has f/1.6 aperture. In the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Snapdragon 835 processor has been confirmed by the company itself, and clock speed is said to be 2.35GHz.

OnePlus 5 launch: Watch the full event here

In terms of power, OnePlus 5 gets a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charging support from the company. OnePlus says half an hour’s charge from the Dash Charge is enough to ensure the new phone will last all day. OnePlus says that their software, hardware optimisations have ensured the phone will last 20 percent longer than the OnePlus 3T.

In terms of connectivity, 4G VoLTE ready smartphone and it supports all the major bands on FDD LTE and TDD-LTE. For LTE connectivity it has CAT 12 support and can support up to 600 Mbps download speeds, and 150 Mbps upload speeds. It also supports 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz and this is a Bluetooth 5.0 ready smartphone.

When it comes to the Operation System, OnePlus 5 runs the OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The new OxygenOS comes with some features like reading mode, secure mode, expanded screenshots, translucent drawer and more.