OnePlus 5 launches tomorrow: Prices leaked, images seen in TV advertisement; specs & features we know so far

OnePlus 5, the highly anticipated smartphone is set to launch today, that is June 20. From tweets to announcing contests, the Chinese manufacturer has been trying out everything to keep people updated about the launch. The all new OnePlus device will be sold as exclusively on e-commerce portal Amazon. Meanwhile, the hugely popular series has kept fans waiting for long, and the anticipation has been growing especially because the company has not revealed much about the smartphone. However, we know for sure that the phone will have a dual camera setup and will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset. Meanwhile, there has been several leaks and rumours regarding the pricing of the OnePlus 5. While earlier reports on the Internet had suggested a range of probable prices for the phone, with the latest leak, it is almost confirmed. Meanwhile, an advertisement of the OnePlus was seen during the ICC Champion’s Trophy 2017 Final and it featured Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

According to a report on popular website Weibo, the OnePlus 5 will come in two storage variants; one with 6GB RAM and 64GB memory, and another one with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. According to the leak, the 6GB RAM model will be available at Rs 32,999, and the 8GB RAM device will come with a price tag of Rs 37,999. The new information is similar to a price which was leaked earlier too. If the leaks and rumours are true and the prices depicted are real, then the OnePlus 5 will be the most expensive smartphone by the company till now. The OnePlus 5 smartphone will be available on Amazon India at 4.30pm IST on June 22 (Thursday). However, it is recommended that these are just the leaks and nothing is confirmed till the company officially launched the OnePlus 5 at its event. For those planning to buy the OnePlus 5 from Amazon, you’ll have to register on the website to be notified of when the sale starts. Users can go on Amazon India, find the OnePlus 5 sale page and click on notify me to keep updated.

Specifications: OnePlus 5 will come with a Snapdragon 835 processor, this is an octa-core one with a 10nm FinFET design. OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB storage versions, and it will also sport dual rear cameras on the back. Leaks indicate OnePlus 5 could come with a bigger 3600 mAh battery as well along with Dash Charge 2.0 on board. OnePlus 5 design and leaked images indicate the notification slider will be there, the phone will come in a matte black colour option with the dual rear camera horizontally aligned and muted antenna bands. OnePlus 5 will run the Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS with the company’s Oxygen OS on top.