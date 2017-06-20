OnePlus 5 launches today: Amazon India announces ‘Secret Doors’ contest on mobile app; here’s how you can win smartphone for free

Amazon’s ‘Secret Doors’ contest can only be played via the Amazon India app on Android and iOS phones.

Ahead of the OnePlus 5 global launch, Amazon India has announced a ‘Secret Doors’ contest. The Secret Doors contest is a mobile application based competition and three of the lucky winners have a chance to get a free OnePlus 5 smartphone. OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 5 tonight and the launch event in India is scheduled on June 22. It should be noted that Amazon’s ‘Secret Doors’ contest can only be played via the Amazon India app on Android and iOS phones. The company has put out a disclaimer that users who have an iPhone 4 or a lower iOS phone or any Windows phones and tablets cannot take part in this contest by default.

What is the OnePlus 5 Secret Door contest on Amazon app? Amazon India has announced this contest in partnership with Chinese phone maker OnePlus, ahead of the flagship device launch on June 22. OnePlus 5 will be sold exclusively on Amazon India’s web portal from June 22, starting at 4.30 pm. The contest on the website will end by midnight today, so hurry up. Under the contest, you can win prizes which range from three OnePlus 5 devices, 10 OnePlus backpacks and another 10 OnePlus Bullets earphones. Altogether, you can be among 23 winners who can take away a prize when Amazon declares the result of the OnePlus 5 contest.

Also read | OnePlus 5 smartphone to launch today; how to watch event live, what time, price, specs and more

Who to participate? If you wish to be a part of the contest on Amazon, you will have to sign into the app using your account. Following this, the app will show you three doors on the event page. Here you need select one door and move ahead. The contest on Amazon has more levels and at each layer, you will be needed to choose a door. The more stages you cross, the closer you will get to winning the OnePlus 5 smartphone.

It has been reported that the source code of the listing page on Amazon reveal that the OnePlus 5 will feature a massive 8GB RAM.

How will the winners be decided? Amazon says it will decide the winners of the Secret Door contest with OnePlus 5 by a draw of lots. Customers who win any of the listed prizes will be getting an e-mail notification from Amazon with a Contest question. Once you get the email, you’ll have to follow other steps mentioned in this as well.

Amazon will announce the winners on July 15, 2017. Again your chances of winning the phone depending on the number of people who have participated. Amazon says the prize will be delivered to each winner on or before July 30, 2017.

Also read | OnePlus 5 launches today: Prices leaked, images seen in TV advertisement; specs & features we know so far

OnePlus 5 launch takes place tonight at 9.30 and the Livestream is available on the company’s official YouTube channel. OnePlus 5 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is the latest one, and it will come along with a dual-rear camera on the back with 16MP and 20MP combination. OnePlus 5 will also be one of the thinnest flagships in the market when it launches, as CEO Pete Lau has said in the past. OnePlus 5 India launch is on June 22 in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome, and the company has also invited fans to attend the event. OnePlus will give fans who attend the event a special code to allow them to buy the OnePlus 5 smartphone first.