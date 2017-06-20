OnePlus 5 launch: Company reveals features and specifications; check out here

OnePlus 5 launch event: The OnePlus 5 is finally here.

OnePlus has started the live stream of its flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 launch on its website and YouTube channel. We now have all the information regarding the features and specifications of the phone. Interestingly OnePlus said that the phone was more about user experience than specifications. It revealed the features within minutes and went on to talk about important factors like camera, design and performance. OnePlus 5, the highly anticipated smartphone has launched today globally. In India, the flagship device by OnePlus will launch on June 22 at an event in Mumbai. Meanwhile, today’s launch of OnePlus 5 will give us details about feature and specifications that the Chinese manufacturer has come up with in its latest smartphone. Meanwhile, there has been too many speculations on the price of the OnePlus 5 as well, where many reports have suggested that it will be the most expensive smartphone by the company ever. However, all such questions will be answered once the event goes on the floor tonight.

You can watch the live stream here when the OnePlus 5 launch event starts:



Meanwhile, here is a list of things you might want to know:

When is the OnePlus 5 launch? How to watch OnePlus 5 launch event live? OnePlus 5 will launch globally today, on June 20, at 9:30 PM (India Standard Time). The company has already put up a live stream via its YouTube channel. If you are interested in the event you can also set a reminder for it too. All you need to do is, click on a bell icon notification which can be seen on top of the live YouTube video. Following this, you will be sent a notification, once the OnePlus 5 global launch starts.

Will OnePlus 5 launch in India and when? When will the OnePlus 5 India sale begin? OnePlus 5 will launch in India at an event scheduled in Mumbai on June 22. The company has been inviting its fans who have purchased tickets for the launch event too. It will also give out codes for the flagship device as well. The OnePlus 5 smartphone will be sold as an Amazon India exclusive smartphone and the sale will begin at 4.30 pm (Indian Standard Time). The phone will also be sold on the company’s online store for India as well as a OnePlus exclusive store located in Bengaluru.

OnePlus has posted a teaser from its Twitter handle where it has put out the details of OnePlus 5 launch event.

What is the price of the OnePlus 5 smartphone? How to register for purchasing the OnePlus 5? The price of the OnePlus 5 has not been revealed yet. We will have to wait for the announcement of the global price in order to guess the probably OnePlus 5 India price. However, according to several reports, OnePlus 5 will be priced higher than the earlier flagships- OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3. Several leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 5 price in India will begin at Rs 32,999 for its 6GB RAM model, and the 8GB RAM variant will come with a price tag of around Rs 36,000. But it should be noted that these are just leaked prices and there is no surety on the price tags. You will have to wait until there is an official announcement at the launch. Meanwhile, if you are planning to purchase the OnePlus 5 from Amazon India’s website, you will be needed to register on the portal to receive a notification when the sale starts. You will have to go on Amazon’s website, search for the OnePlus 5 sale page and hit the ‘notify me’ option.

What are the OnePlus 5 features and specifications? The smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, which is an octa-core chip along with a 10nm FinFET design. It will sport a will have a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display panel. OnePlus 5 will come in two storage variants; one with 6GB RAM and 64GB memory, and another one with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. The flagship device will also sport dual rear cameras on the rear end. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 5 will come with a larger 3600 mAh battery along side the Dash Charge 2.0. OnePlus 5 design and leaked images indicate the notification slider will be there, the phone will come in a matte black colour option with the dual rear camera horizontally aligned and muted antenna bands. OnePlus 5 will run the Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS with the company’s Oxygen OS on top.smartphones.