OnePlus 5 India launch today: How to watch live streaming of event, what is the expected price in India, and specifications

OnePlus 5 India launch event: The flagship device will finally be here today.

OnePlus 5 India launch is set for June 22, that is today. Chinese phone maker OnePlus will host a launch event in Mumbai to unveil the latest flagship smartphone. The live stream for the OnePlus 5 launch event will begin at 2 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The phone was announced globally on Tuesday and now the OnePlus 5 will finally arrive in India. Subsequently, OnePlus will also host pop-up events in four other Indian cities too, which includes New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Interested buyers of the OnePlus device will be able to experience the smartphone in these places from June 23 to June 25. After the event, the OnePlus 5 will go on sale today itself, on Amazon India website from 4:30 pm IST.

Now that OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 5 smartphone globally, we finally have all the information regarding the price, features and specifications of the phone. When the highly anticipated smartphone has launched globally, OnePlus revealed the prices and the base variant is priced at $479. The base variant is the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model of OnePlus 5 and in India, the common rumour is that it will be priced around Rs 32,999. Meanwhile, the premium variant, the GB RAM and 128GB storage option could be priced somewhere around Rs 37,000. Apart from these two versions, we know that the OnePlus 5 will be sold in two colour variants: Midnight Black and Slate Grey. Meanwhile, we can only wait and watch how much the phone will cost in India, until the announcement.

When it comes to specifications, the OnePlus 5 sports the fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at up to 2.45GHz. OnePlus features a 5.5-inch full-HD Optic AMOLED screen (1920 x 1080 pixels). When it comes to the camera, OnePlus 5 is confirmed to have dual camera setup: the main 16-megapixel sensor has f/1.7 aperture and the 20-megapixel telephoto sensor has a f/1.6 aperture. In the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

You can watch the OnePlus 5 launch event Live Stream here:

In terms of power, OnePlus 5 gets a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charging support from the company. OnePlus says half an hour’s charge from the Dash Charge is enough to ensure the new phone will last all day. OnePlus says that their software, hardware optimisations have ensured the phone will last 20 percent longer than the OnePlus 3T.

In terms of connectivity, 4G VoLTE ready smartphone and it supports all the major bands on FDD-LTE and TDD-LTE. For LTE connectivity it has CAT 12 support and can support up to 600 Mbps download speeds and 150 Mbps upload speeds. It also supports 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz and this is a Bluetooth 5.0 ready smartphone.

When it comes to the Operation System, OnePlus 5 runs the OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The new OxygenOS comes with some features like reading mode, secure mode, expanded screenshots, translucent drawer and more.