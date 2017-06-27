OnePlus 5 goes for sale on Amazon, OnePlus Store; Check out offers, free 45GB 4G data, and other discounts

OnePlus 5 is being sold as an Amazon exclusive phone in India, and will also be available on the OnePlus India store online.

OnePlus 5 sale on Amazon: OnePlus 5 smartphone is officially for sale on Amazon today. The price of OnePlus 5 in India is Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant, while the premium 8GB RAM version costs Rs 37,999. It should be noted that the phone does not have the option to add microSD card. OnePlus 5 is being sold as an Amazon exclusive phone in India, and will also be available on the OnePlus India store online. OnePlus 5 won’t be available in offline retail stores in India. OnePlus 5 is launching in two colours: Matte Black and Slate Grey. Amazon India has quite a few a launch offers on the website for the OnePlus 5. SBI Debit, Credit card users are getting a flat Rs 1500 cashback on the OnePlus 5. This offer is valid only for the next two day, June 27 and June 28. Here’s a list of OnePlus 5 launch offers, full specifications and everything else to note.

OnePlus 5-Vodafone offer: If you buy the OnePlus 5 on the Vodafone network, you will be able to avail upto 45 GB of free 4G data. Under the offer, if you buy the OnePlus 5 from Amazon India and also get a 4G data pack of 1GB or more on your Vodafone number, you will get 9 GB additional free 4G data on your next five recharges. The total 4G data that you get comes out to be 45GB. The offer is only valid from June 22, 2017, to September 30, 2017. Further postpaid customers will also get 9GB data extra for the next five bill cycles, and those on Red plans will get an extra 10GB data per month for a period of three months.

Kindle offer: OnePlus 5 buyers who sign into the Kindle App will get Rs 500 promotional credit. This credit can be used to purchase books on Kindle. Users have to log in on the Kindle app between June 22 and July 31, 2017, to avail the offer.

Amazon Prime Video offer: Amazon will also give Prime Video users Rs 250 balance on their Amazon Pay Balance if they sign into the app on their OnePlus 5 device. Users need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime subscription, and you’ll need to watch a video on Amazon Prime Video app for the balance to be credited.

Insurance offer: OnePlus 5 users can also get 12-month accidental damage Insurance via Servify. For this, you will be needed to download the Kotak 811 savings account, and activate it with a deposit of Rs 1,000. The offer is valid until December 31, 2017. Kotak 811 is a digital bank account, and you get 6 percent interest, a virtual debit card with this as well. Essentially the accidental damage is not free, and you will have to pay Rs 1,000 to set up an account, and then claim this offer.

Specifications: When it comes to specifications, the OnePlus 5 sports the fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at up to 2.45GHz. OnePlus features a 5.5-inch full-HD Optic AMOLED screen (1920 x 1080 pixels). When it comes to the camera, OnePlus 5 is confirmed to have dual camera setup: the main 16-megapixel sensor has f/1.7 aperture and the 20-megapixel telephoto sensor has a f/1.6 aperture. In the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of power, OnePlus 5 gets a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charging support from the company. OnePlus says half an hour’s charge from the Dash Charge is enough to ensure the new phone will last all day. OnePlus says that their software, hardware optimisations have ensured the phone will last 20 percent longer than the OnePlus 3T.

In terms of connectivity, 4G VoLTE ready smartphone and it supports all the major bands on FDD-LTE and TDD-LTE. For LTE connectivity it has CAT 12 support and can support up to 600 Mbps download speeds and 150 Mbps upload speeds. It also supports 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz and this is a Bluetooth 5.0 ready smartphone.

When it comes to the Operation System, OnePlus 5 runs the OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The new OxygenOS comes with some features like reading mode, secure mode, expanded screenshots, translucent drawer and more.