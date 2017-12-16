OnePlus 5 gets Android Oreo 8.0 as OxygenOS Open Beta 2, brings massive changes

The list of features the the new update has brought are tweaks done to Reading Mode, vibration, and Bluetooth audio.

OnePlus is leaving no stones unturned and is going full speed ahead with its Open Beta Program. This time the company offered Open Beta 2 based on Android Oreo 8.0 for the OnePlus 5. The company, in November, had released the first Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 Oreo for OnePlus 5. Within less than a month now, OnePlus started rolling out the second beta build for the smartphone. The latest version of OxygenOS based on Android 8.0 Oreo weighs in at 1.58 GB. With this update for OnePlus, some significant changes were seen. Some of the changes can be seen in the launcher along with camera app, file manager and system improvements. The update also brings the new and latest Android security patch for November. The update gets the general bug fixed and improves overall stability.

Teja Naga Bharan, one of the OnePlus staff member at a OnePlus user forum said, “We are super excited to announce another Open Beta Program for the OnePlus 5 today! This Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 for the OnePlus 5 is available for download now.” OnePlus 5 users can move to the company’s forum post and download the Open beta build 2. Also, make sure to read all the instructions before downloading the beta software on the phone.

The list of features the new update has brought are tweaks done to Reading Mode, vibration, and Bluetooth audio. There are some overall UI improvements as well. Other than the general stability fixes, the beta also fixes unique bugs affecting Parallel Apps, Picture in Picture, and the OnePlus launcher.

Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 5 also fixes widget and shortcut issues in the launcher. Camera app brings a lot of improvements which include changes in its user-interface. Additionally, OnePlus has added f4v format in the video category.

However, OnePlus 5 shows ‘currently unavailable’ on Amazon. The phone has been discontinued, to support the sales of their latest flagship OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 32,999 and the top-tier model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999. The OnePlus recently also launched OnePlus 5T Star Wars special edition with a price tag of Rs 38,999.