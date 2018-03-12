OnePlus 5, 5T now receiving Android 8.1 Oreo: Here’s how you can download

OnePlus announced that the Open Beta versions 4 and 6 have been released for OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5, respectively

OnePlus 5T and 5 users can now update their smartphones to the Android 8.1 Oreo. OnePlus has released the latest Open Beta for the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 that brings Android 8.1 Oreo to the smartphones, along with other improvements and bug fixes. However, these are the Open Beta versions, not the stable versions so only the users who have enrolled for beta updates. The broader rollout of the Android 8.1 Oreo can be expected in coming weeks.

On its forum, OnePlus announced that the Open Beta versions 4 and 6 have been released for OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5, respectively. The OnePlus 5T Open Beta 4 is 1.6GB in size while the OnePlus 5 Open Beta 6 is 1.61GB in size. Both the OxygenOS beta versions can be downloaded from the company’s website. The interested users will need to flash their devices with the ROM to get the Android 8.1 Oreo update.

In addition, the Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 5T and Open Beta 6 for OnePlus brings other notable features including the Android security patch for the month of February. The beta versions bring full gesture support for OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 where raising the phone will answer the calls. The update brings new optimisations for the gaming mode and other system settings such as new clock style for ambient display and data migration for application backup.

As we said, these beta ROM versions are available to download from the company’s website as ZIP files. If you want to give them a whirl on your OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, you can download them and flash the ROM in the recovery mode and install it. In case you want to revert to the previous version, a full wipe will be needed with another ROM package.