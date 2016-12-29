OnePlus 3T Soft Gold variant to go on sale in India from January 5

OnePlus has announced the launch of the Soft Gold colour version of OnePlus 3t, which will start rolling out from January 5, 2017. OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 3t within six months of the launch of its flagship device, the One Plus 3.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus had unveiled its successor to the popular OnePlus 3 as the OnePlus 3t smartphone. In India, the smartphone was earlier available exclusively on Amazon but only in the Gun Metal colour variant. Now, the company has announced the launch of the Soft Gold colour version of OnePlus 3t, which will start rolling out from January 5, 2017. OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 3t within six months of the launch of its flagship device, the One Plus 3. The OnePlus 3t smartphone, which was earlier available on online retail giant Amazon, is currently showcased as ‘Out of stock’.

The company will roll out the Soft Gold colour version of the OnePlus 3t for the registered Amazon India users from January 5 and will be priced at Rs 29,999 for the 16Gb variant. Meanwhile, the 128GB version will cost the consumer Rs 34,999. This will be launched as an app-exclusive sale. OnePlus 3T comes in two variants 6GB RAM with 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM. The pre-registrations for the sale have started from December 28 and will go on until January 3. The phone will go on sale finally on January 6.

OnePlus in a statement said, “We look forward to fulfilling yet another promise and commitment by introducing a brand-new colour variant for the OnePlus 3T, Soft Gold for our fans in the New Year. The colour, Soft Gold is unbelievably beautiful and presents a lighter, yet elegant look. To complement this more low-profile take on gold, we went with a subtle texture reminiscent of holding fine, silky-soft sand.”

The OnePlus 3T features a 5.5-inch, AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels (401 PPI pixel density) and a Corning Gorilla Glass. The OnePlus 3T sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Quad-core Kyro processor, Adreno 530 CPU with the 6GB RAM. Meanwhile, Selfie-lovers will get a whopping 16-megapixel camera at the phone’s front as well as a ‘smile capture’ which automatically clicks a picture when you, well, smile. Meanwhile, the rear camera is a decent 16MP with 4K video support, and the company has added ‘Intelligent Pixel Technology’ which essentially reduces low light noise. It has also added a sapphire lens and improved EIS (electronic image stabilisation). OnePlus has improved the battery capacity of the device by 13%.