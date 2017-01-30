OnePlus 3T: Priced at Rs 34,999, smartphone impresses with design and performance

The OnePlus 3T builds on the success of the OnePlus 3, offering key hardware and software updates inspired by feedback from the company’s pretty active user community.

AT THE OUTSET, let me be brutally honest: I really like smartphones from OnePlus, the Chinese device manufacturer founded in December 2013. Its devices are sleek and beautifully designed that instantly appeal to the eye, and their performance is top-notch. There is decent battery life too, but what really tilts customer preference in their favour is their affordable price tag. No wonder, the brand has a strong recall among Indian customers and the devices have carved a niche for themselves in the market.

Recently, it debuted its new phone, the OnePlus 3T, which has been drawing a lot of attention among the tech-savvy lot. The OnePlus 3T builds on the success of the OnePlus 3, offering key hardware and software updates inspired by feedback from the company’s pretty active user community. We got the Gunmetal 128 GB variant for a product evaluation, it carries a price tag of Rs 34,999. Let us check out some of its key features and performance.

Company officials inform that each OnePlus 3T phone is carved out of a single slab of premium space-grade aluminum alloy for a seamless and resilient build, with fine details such as chamfered edges around the USB type-C port and speaker grill. At 7.35 mm, the metal unibody is light and comfortably thin. The gun metal colour gives the phone a bold look; another Soft Gold version offers a subtle elegance. There is a 5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED display which produces colours that are more vivid than other AMOLED displays while offering fantastic battery life. Users may also choose to customise the display calibration or switch to sRGB mode for highly accurate colour reproduction.

A good battery life is on top of the mind and R&D folks at OnePlus have definitely given a boost to their new device on this front. With their exclusive Dash Charge technology, charging overnight is certainly a thing of the past; you get a day’s power in half an hour, literally, even while performing activities such as video streaming, graphic-intensive gaming or using GPS to navigate with the Dash Car Charger. The OnePlus 3T also sports an upgraded 3,400 mAh battery, a 13% increase from the OnePlus 3, providing enough power to get users through the day and beyond.

Probing the innards further, the OnePlus 3T uses the very latest mobile processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor (2.35 GHz), which ensures superior connectivity, graphics, photography, power and battery efficiency. The phone’s upgraded file system algorithm also improves the launch speed of large apps and games. The device features 6 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and it is quite adept at handling multitasking, including resource-intensive apps and games, without delay or lag. OnePlus’ custom operating system, OxygenOS, offers a refined Android experience that is faster, cleaner and more customisable than other Android smartphones.

On the camera front, there is a 16 MP front and rear camera. Once paired with OnePlus’s exclusive software suite, Smart Capture, it allows users to capture the ideal shot in any environment or lighting situation. Optical image stabilisation (OIS) helps to produce sharper still images, while an updated electronic image stabilisation (EIS) algorithm ensures smoother video capture. A protective layer of sapphire glass covers the rear camera to better protect it from scratches. The front camera intelligently combines pixels to gather more light and reduce noise in low light scenarios, resulting in clear and colourful photos in any condition.

During my usage, the OnePlus 3T came across as a nifty device. Its user interface is a breeze, the camera quality is great and the call quality is crisp and clear at both ends. Browsing the internet on this device, watching videos, etc., runs very well on this phone. All in all, the OnePlus 3T feels quite sturdy in the hand, is competitively priced and is a very good performer. Highly recommended.