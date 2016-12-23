OnePlus 2 smartphone is not forgotten; gets Oxygen OS 3.5.5 update and other new features

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus generally does not come across as a brand with great software updates, and with the launch of two flagship devices, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in the same year, it was expected that the company has forgotten its previous devices. (Reuters)

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus generally does not come across as a brand with great software updates, and with the launch of two flagship devices, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in the same year, it was expected that the company has forgotten its previous devices. But the popularity of its two-year-old device, the OnePlus 2 seems to have forced the company to bring an update. Interestingly, the latest update packs many new features. Among other feature, the most notable are the addition of VoLTE support in the smartphone, but it is available only for ‘select carriers’. The new OxygenOS 3.5.5 update bringsBattery Saving Mode, App Lock option, Gaming Mode and many minor changes to the user interface of the Oxygen operating system. In the new update, there has been some addition to apps as well as some bug fixes.

However, the latest update still did not bring the highly anticipated Android Nougat, as it still has the Marshmallow version. According to reports, when you update your OnePlus 2 smartphone, most of the settings in the device will be set to default, like the device name, ring tones, accent colours and status bar battery indication. Also, if you have had Messages, Google Clock or Calculator, and never updated them, chances are OnePlus will replace them with its own apps. However, you can download those apps anytime from Google Play Store. OnePlus has also put out a guidance on how to switch back to a previous version of the device, in case something goes wrong with the latest update. Meanwhile, users should backup if they wish to revert to older versions from 3.5.5 as the data in the device will be lost.

The new features in the latest update are : 1. Enabled VoLTE functionality for select carriers, 2. Added App Lock, 3. Added Battery Saving Mode ( Settings > Battery > More ), 4. Added Gaming Mode ( Settings > Developer Options ), 5. Added Additional Options for the Alert Slider, 6. Redesign of the Volume Adjustment Bar, 7. Shelf Optimizations, 8. Updated OxygenOS UI, 9. Updated Interface and UI of the Clock app, 10. Updated Android Security Patch Level to 1/12/16, 11. Increased System Stability, 12. General Bug Fixes