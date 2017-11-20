One Plus 5T review: Thumbs up or down? Here is what experts are saying about smartphone priced at Rs 37,999

(Source: YouTube)

One Plus 5T was unveiled to the world on November 16, and ever since its launch, the flagship smartphone has won hearts of many. Priced at Rs 37,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 32,999 for the 64GB variant, One Plus 5T sports a 6.01 inches display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution at 401 ppi with 18:9 aspect ratio AMOLED and has followed the new trend of the bezel-less screen. The phone has an aluminum unibody and packs a 3300 mAh battery. It lasts well over 12 hours with full usage on 4G VoLTE. Moreover, the handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor at 2.45 Ghz and runs on Oxygen OS with Android Nougat. One Plus is known for its superb camera and this year also it has not disappointed its fans. One Plus 5T features 16MP+ 20MP rear camera f/1.7 aperture and 16MP front camera. The flagship phone of One Plus has managed to create a buzz around the globe. Here is what reviews are saying about One Plus 5T smartphone around the world:

The Verge: In its review, The Verge said that One Plus 5T has an elegant design and beats its predecessor One Plus 5 just on the strength of its upgraded display. Also, the manufacturers have carefully amalgamated its software to its hardware and its 6-inch display first within the dimension of a one-handed phone which means the smartphone is quite handy to operate. The killer feature of the phone which is also a good news for people who love reading is its monochromatic ‘Reading Mode’. The OnePlus 5 and 5T share this feature which is available nowhere else in the market for smartphones. It desaturates the screen and adjusts the sharpness and brightness to the environment of its reader so it essentially emulates a Kindle. It’s a huge relief from eye strain and really makes reading much easier. However, not all is goodie-goodie for the smartphone. The camera is not as good as the flagship of its competition like iPhone X. The phone still features a yesteryear version of OS- Android Nougat. Also, the new face unlock feature grows frustratingly inconsistent in challenging light. Moreover, the phone is still not waterproof.

Ars Technica: It has reviewed One Plus 5T and called it an outstanding combination of specs, design, and price. As per the review, the addition of the new bezel-less design has helped One Plus to shift from One Plus 5’s 5.5-inch display to 6-inch screen. To make room for the larger display, One Plus is finally shifting from capacitive navigation buttons to on-screen buttons drawn by the software. OnePlus’ old hardware buttons could have their functionality swapped around, but that also meant the buttons were totally unlabeled, which often got confusing. You can still swap the software buttons around, but now the labels move, too. On the audio front there’s a single, bottom-firing speaker that actually sounds pretty good. It’s loud, clear, and better than you’d expect it to be. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack. Talking about the ‘Face Unlock’ feature OnePlus admitted that this feature is mainly for “ease of access” and isn’t as secure as a fingerprint sensor. Moreover, it is very fast at times but only if it is aimed right.

Guardian: It has given One Plus 5T full marks and reviewed it as premium full-screen experience at half the cost of iPhone X. It said that the biggest difference between One Plus 5T and its predecessors is its screen and camera. The 6-inch full HD plus AMOLED screen takes priority, stretching to fill the front of the device, bar the slim bezels at the sides and the relatively small top and bottom panels. The OnePlus 5T’s dual-camera system is slightly different to that fitted to the One Plus 5. Instead of having one camera with a wide-angle lens and another with a telephoto lens, allowing users to get a 2x optical zoom, the 5T’s two cameras both have f/1.7 lenses. The camera is capable of producing excellent shots in better lighting, but the 2x “clear zoom” wasn’t very good, particularly on an overcast day. The report concluded with citing the pros of the smartphone for its great battery life, good screen, good build, great performance, dual-Sim, good camera, Bluetooth 5. The cons of the phone as per Guardian review were old version of Android, no water resistance, the screen only FHD plus, no wireless charging, no expandable storage, questions around support.