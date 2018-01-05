On this special day, WhatsApp users in India sent whopping 20 bn messages, made it chat’s biggest messaging day ever

WhatsApp. (Reuters)

The event is special for everyone and WhatsApp users in India made it even more so! They have reportedly sent a record over 20 billion messages to exchange greetings on New Year’s Eve. The messages were sent between 12 am till 11:59 pm on December 31. WhatsApp in its official statement termed 2017 as a successful year. “New Year’s Eve was WhatsApp’s biggest messaging day ever, closing out a successful year for the company that included the introduction of several new features,” WhatsApp said in a statement. The Indian users had sent 14 billion messages through the platform on New Year’s Eve last year.

The top five popular features of WhatsApp included video calling, live location, delete for everyone (messages), new album view for photos and “Status” which saw over 300 million daily active users. WhatsApp currently has over 200 million monthly active users in India.

Globally, WhatsApp hit a new milestone with more than 75 billion messages sent by its users. The 75 billion number included 13 billion images and five billion videos. The messaging platform registered these numbers despite the fact that users in India and other parts of the world went into a tizzy after WhatsApp went down at midnight on New Year. It was restored in two hours.

Meanwhile, as many were busy partying and celebrating the commencement of New Year and texting their loved ones, a big surprise came near midnight and there was nothing welcome about it. The event left virtually the entire world agitated. It came to pass that messaging app WhatsApp crashed, puncturing plans of most people to wish their friends “Happy New Year 2018” at the stroke of midnight! What is worse, it took all of 2 hours to restore the network!

At midnight, the messaging service suffered outages in India, Japan, Britain, Barbados, Panama, South Africa, Spain and Qatar. Thousands of people took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express anger, as well as connect with their dear ones, even as Facebook-owned instant messenger remained dormant for almost two hours on Sunday. Some users also received notifications like — “Our service is experiencing a problem right now. We are working on it and hope to restore functionality shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience.”