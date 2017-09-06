On the day of iPhone 8 launch, Samsung could reveal Galaxy Note 8 in India: Here’s what we know so far

Will Samsung Galaxy Note 8 arrive in India on the same day Apple launches iPhone 8? (Source: Benjamin Geskin/Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could arrive in India on September 12. The electronics major is likely to launch the new flagship smartphone in India on the same day of the global launch of Apple iPhone 8. Samsung has reportedly sent out invites for a launch event in India asking the media to block that date, an IBTimes report said. While the company has not revealed the name of the mobile it will announce, it is likely that we will see the Galaxy Note 8. Meanwhile, Apple is hosting a grand event in its Apple Park campus in Cupertino. It has been speculated that the company will launch the new iPhone, perhaps called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X. Apple may also unveil new variants of the iPhone 7.

Samsung and Apple appear to be at war with their major launches so close to each other. While Samsung had already rolled out the device in its home market last week itself, it is expected that the other markets will receive it by next week. Recent reports have suggested that the Samsung event in India would be hosted in New Delhi on September 12. The company had already opened pre-registrations for the Galaxy Note 8, but it was only to gauge consumer interest in the smartphone.

While Samsung has tough competition when it comes to premium flagship devices, it should be noted that the brand has a very strong hold in the Indian market. With a 43 percent share (according to GFK market research), Samsung enjoys the topmost position in terms of market share in India. This should make Apple a bit wary since both the smartphones are flagship devices. While Samsung may face a setback due to the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, but it still is a trusted brand in the country and it has been a long time to that issue.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications: The phone has 6GB RAM with three variants in storage (64GB, 128GB, 256GB). The Galaxy Note 8 features a huge 6.3-inch Infinity Display panel and has almost no bezels. The phone is taller with 18:5:9 aspect ratio and comes with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy mobile contains dual rear cameras (12MP and 12MP) with f/1.7 aperture lens, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and supported by Dual Pixel Technology. It is fueled by a 3300mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been priced at $930 to $960 in the US. However, the company has not revealed the India price of Galaxy Note 8.