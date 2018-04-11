‘Ok Google, will you marry me?’ – Around 4.5 users send marriage proposal to Google Assistant

Google Assistant was launched in India on April 11. (Reuters)

Indian users have accepted Google Assistant quite well and it went to the extent that users have asked Google to marry them. Looks like Poppat Lal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma will have his long-lost desire of getting married might finally be fulfilled. Indians have asked Google’s voice-based virtual assistant, “Ok Google, will you marry me?” among other queries. Google has received as many as 4.5 lakh marriage proposals in India.

The virtual assistant’s growing popularity with the users in India can be attributed to the fact that Google can now understand and speak Hindi, which makes is more friendly and more personal to middle-class Indian users.

Rishi Chandran vice-president, product management, Google Home, said “Google Assistant is available in India in Hindi and English. It has increasingly become popular in India,” according to a report by IBT. “We have 4.5 lakh marriage proposals to Google Assistant from India,” he added.

Google Assistant was launched in 2017, and is available for almost Android smartphones available in India. The virtual assistant was introduced in India on April 11. The speakers are voice-activated and are powered by the Google Assistant.

Google Assistant is already available in Hindi in the instant-messaging platform Allo and in a special version on Reliance Jio feature phones. “In order to make it even more useful to Indians over time, developers and businesses can now build Actions for the Hindi Assistant through the developer platform Actions on Google,” said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Assistant.

“Once an action is built, you can just say “Ok Google, talk to” and access the service or content straight through your Google Assistant,” she added. To try it out, just touch and hold the Home button or say “Ok Google” on eligible smartphones and your personal Google Assistant will be ready to help.

To access the Hindi Google Assistant, set your device language to Hindi and update your Google Search app to the latest version. Google Assistant will be available in more than 30 languages by the end of this year.

“The Assistant is already available in eight languages, and by the end of the year it will be available in more than 30 languages, reaching 95 per cent of all eligible Android phones worldwide,” Nick Fox, Vice President of Product, Google wrote in a recent blog post.