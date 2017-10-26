Offer alert! This Samsung Galaxy phone available in Flipkart Loot sale with over Rs 16,000 discount

Pprice drop on the Samsung Galaxy S7 on Flipkart is a great deal to avail. (Image: Reuters)

Flipkart is hosting its End of Season Loot on Mobiles sale. Under the new offer, there are massive discounts on select smartphones. As the festival season comes to an end, e-commerce companies are trying to clear their stocks before the arrival of new products, including phones. Under the sale, you can buy smartphones ranging from Samsung Galaxy, Xiaomi Redmi, Moto, Vibe, and more. These phones have the maximum discounts. However, the best deal seems to be on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S7 is currently available for Rs 29,990. The phone which is originally priced at Rs 46,000 gets a 34 percent (Rs 16,010) discount on Flipkart.

The Flipkart deal on the Samsung Galaxy S7 is not a bad deal because it is only a year old device. Samsung had recently launched its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. It had also unveiled the Galaxy Note 8. It is understandable that there have been huge price cuts on the Samsung Galaxy S7. The Galaxy device is a solid phone with one of the best rear cameras in the market. With a Quad HD screen, water and dust resistance, great performance, and wireless charging, the Samsung mobile is a super device to invest in, especially in the price range that it is available in.

While the Rs 16,010 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S7 is a great deal to avail, the offer has been on the internet in the recent months. However, under the new offer, users will also be able to avail an exchange offer worth upto Rs 25,000. So, if you can avail the full discount the Galaxy smartphone could be yours for just Rs 4,990. It should be noted that the full off is available only on the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. So, unless you want to exchange an iPhone 7 Plus for a Galaxy S7, you cannot avail the full deal. Interestingly, even the Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy S8 cannot get you the full discount.

However, the Flipkart exchange offer is an additional deal for those of you who wish to discard your old devices and get a decent amount back for them. Flipkart is giving some good offers on budget smartphones like the Moto C Plus and Samsung Galaxy J2.