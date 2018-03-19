Oculus Go standalone VR headset to launch at Facebook F8 conference, says report

The 9 Oculus Go variant could come with a 32GB of onboard storage

Facebook is said to be mulling to officially launch the Oculus Go standalone Virtual Reality (VR) headset at its F8 developer conference in May. The Oculus Go VR headset was announced in October last year where the top executives gave an early 2018 timeline for availability. The price of Oculus Go will be at around $199, as per a report. The Facebook F8 developer conference is slated to begin on May 1 and will end on May 2.

The Oculus Go VR headset will be officially announced at the F8 Developers conference held by Facebook annually, as we said. According to a report by Variety citing industry sources, the Oculus Go could be made available at $199. “The company first announced the device, which will sell for $199 and up, in October 2017,” Variety reported late on Saturday.

Oculus Go VR headset is based on the same software as Samsung’s Gear VR headset, which means that it will be out-of-the-box offer access to thousands of virtual reality games and 360-degree video experiences, including apps from Netflix, HBO, and Hulu. However, unlike the Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Go comes with a display and a inbuilt processor that does away with the requirement of an external CPU such as a computer or a smartphone.

The Oculus Go variant priced at $199 could come with a 32GB of onboard storage, with Facebook selling a 64 GB version for a higher price. Unlike the company’s pricier Oculus Rift headset, Oculus Go does not use any positional tracking technology. Facebook-owned Oculus is also working on a headset codenamed ‘Santa Cruz’ that is a stand-alone prototype VR headset with tracking.