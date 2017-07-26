Nubia smartphones get upto Rs 4000 off in Amazon Rush Sale; check out details

The biggest discounts under the Amazon Rush Sale are the on phones like Nubia M2, Nubia M2 Lite Nubia Z17 and Nubia Z11. (Image: Facebook)

Amazon India is hosting a Summer Rush Sale and is offering several discounts and offers on smartphones. Meanwhile, phones by Chinese manufacturer Nubia has seen massive price drops in some of the devices. The sale on Amazon began on July 25 and will go on till tomorrow (July 27). The biggest discounts under the Amazon Sale are the on phones like Nubia M2, Nubia M2 Lite Nubia Z17 and Nubia Z11. The Nubia M2 and M2 Lite were recently unveiled in India, and they have already witnessed a big drop in cost. Meanwhile, the Nubia M2 (Black Gold) variant is now available at just Rs 9,999. Earlier the budget smartphone came with a price tag of Rs 13,999. This is a flat Rs 4000 off on the MRP, at which the device was launched.

Additionally, the Nubia Z11 (Black Gold and Gray colour variants) are available right now at a price of Rs. 24,999. This is a Rs 4,000 off on the usual price of Rs. 24,999 on the Amazon portal. Under Amazon Summer Rush sale, the Nubia M2 (Black Gold) and the Z17 mini (Black Gold) are available on the website at Rs 21,399 and Rs 18,899. Meanwhile, these two are usually priced at Rs 22,999 and 19,999 respectively. When it comes to the Nubia N2, the smartphone is available at Rs. 12,999 (Rs 3,000 off the usual price of Rs. 15,999) as part of the sale. While the M2 Lite is being offered with a Rs. 2,500 discount at Rs. 9,999, the Nubia N1 Lite is currently available at Rs 5,000 (down from the usual price of Rs. 6,999), as part of the Summer Rush sale on Amazon India.

Talking about the Amazon Sale, Eric Hu, Country Head of Nubia India said, “College is an important step up in one’s life. It’s the time when individual forges their own identity. At Nubia, we are firm believers in ‘Be Yourself’ philosophy and believe that it’s what has brought us this far. ‘Summer Rush’ is designed to introduce Nubia range of devices to those who aren’t familiar with our product and its capabilities and to help them explore the possibilities of creative expression through devices. We are confident that the promotion will be well received.”

Nubia M2 Lite specs: The phone is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core MediaTek 6750 processor. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch display with 2.5D glass and 1280 x 720 resolution. The phone offers 32 GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM. The storage can be expanded to 128 GB via a microSD card. Nubia M2 Lite has a 13MP rear camera and 16 MP ISOCELL CMOS front camera with soft LED Flash. M2 Lite also comes with the customised edition of NeoVision 6.0 on top of Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The phone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion polymer non-removable battery.

Nubia Z11 specs: The Nubia Z11 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution (403 ppi). The Nubia Z11 comes with 6GB RAM and the 64GB storage version is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU. Nubia Z11 runs with Nubia UI 4.0 (based on Android Marshmallow) with NeoVision 6.0. The Nubia Z11 features a 16-megapixel rear camera with F/2.0 aperture, PDAF and OIS LED Flash. The selfie camera is 8 megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. The Nubia Z11 has a non-removable Li-ion Polymer 3000m Ah battery.

Nubia M2 specs: Nubia m2 features a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display. The highlight of the smartphone is its dual rear camera (13MP+13MP), one of which is a Monochrome lens, while another is RGB. The rear camera comes with f/2.2 aperture and company’s NeoVision 6.5 technology. The company has used Sapphire glass coating on the lenses. The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and 80-degree wide angle lens. The m2 is powered by 64-bit Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8953 processor clocked at 2.0GHz with Adreno 506 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. The smartphone supports 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 200GB via a microSD card.

Nubia N2 specs: Nubia N2 features a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor. It has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The phone packs 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Nubia N2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and you’re getting the company’s proprietary Nubia 4.0 UI. A 13-megapixel shooter can be found on the rear, while there’s a 16-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies.