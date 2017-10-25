Now, you can go live with a friend with this new feature on Instagram

After several weeks of testing, Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out a new feature which enables users to broadcast simultaneously with a friend. (Image: Reuters)

After several weeks of testing, Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out a new feature which enables users to broadcast simultaneously with a friend. “Starting today, we are introducing a fun way to go live with a friend. Now, you can hang out and go live together, whether you’re just doing homework or catching up on your day,” Instagram said in a blog post on Tuesday. To use the new feature, users need to tap the new icon on the bottom right and tap “Add” to invite anyone who’s currently watching. Once they join, “you’ll see the screen split into two and your friend pop up right below you”, Instagram said. Users can also remove their guest and add someone else at any time. They can also choose to exit on their own.

When someone you follow is going live with a friend, you will see two circles stacked together in your stories bar. You can tap on it to watch and like and comment as you follow along, the blog added. After Instagram introduced live video last November, millions of people have used it to connect with friends and followers in an authentic way. These updates are available as part of Instagram version 20 on App Store and for Android in Google Play.