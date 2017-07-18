Now, you can buy Redmi phones for just Re 1 in Xiaomi flash sale; here is how

Now, you can buy Redmi phones for just Re 1 in Xiaomi flash sale. (Reuters)

It has been three years since Xiaomi was launched in India and to commemorate its third anniversary the Chinese company, at its Mi Max 2 launch event, announced that it will host the celebration on July 20 (Thursday) and July 21 (Friday). In the two-day event, Xiaomi will sell its newly launched smartphones, Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4. There will also be discounts on accessories, and new power banks will be unveiled. The Re. 1 flash sale is also making a comeback with the Redmi 4A, Wi-Fi Repeater 2, and the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 up for grabs. On every purchase, there is a discount up to Rs 2,000 on domestic hotel bookings through Goibibo. Further, there will be extra 5 per cent cash back on the purchase of minimum Rs 8,000 through SBI credit card and debit cards.

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be up for grabs on July 20 starting 12 pm IST, till stock lasts. The Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4A smartphones will also be in stock in the two-day sale. Accessories with up to Rs. 300 discount include the Mi Capsule Earphones, Mi Headphones Comfort, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic, Mi Selfie Stick, and Mi VR Play. The Mi Bluetooth headset will also be made available on the Mi Store for Rs. 899. Power Bank of 10000mAh and 20000mAh will also be made available for Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,199 respectively. Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 and Mi router 3C will also be up for grabs for Rs 799 and Rs 1,199 respectively.

How to avail Re 1 offer?

The Re. 1 flash sale will also make a comeback with ten Redmi 4A, 25 10000mAh Mi Power Banks, 15 Wi-Fi Repeater 2 units up for grabs. Users will have to share this page on social channels to be eligible for the flash sale. The flash sales will be held at 11 am IST and 1 pm IST on both the days. Xiaomi is also giving away coupons ahead of the sale, all the way until the last day, for a discount of up to Rs. 500 on accessories bought from the Mi Store app. There’s also up to Rs. 100 off on Mi Protect accidental damage for varied smartphones.