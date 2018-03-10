Now travel with Mario on Google Maps, here’s how to get the interesting update

Mario is probably one of the most iconic and loved video game character. Now, you get it on your smartphone.

Mario is probably one of the most iconic and loved video game character. The fan following of the game still persists today and now the game has made its way to your smartphone as well. If you use a modern day smartphone then you must have used the popular Google Maps application. And on Google Maps, you can now use the Mario! On National Mario Day, that is March 10, Google Maps have decided to bring an update that will make your ride much more fun.

Gaming giant Nintendo and Google have teamed up with Mario to Google Maps. This update can be seen on the application on both iOS or Android. What happens is when you drive around, you will now have the Mario Kart on navigation interface which will be updated as you move. With the latest update, you will see a small ‘?’ on the app when you use it. However, if you thought that it was not enough to tickle your nostalgia then there’s also an Easter egg hidden in the update. If you tap the “?” icon at least 100 times then you’ll be able to listen to 1-UP sound just as it could be heard in the Nintendo’s games.

Happy Mar10 Day! Navigate and share a screenshot of your #MarioMaps with us this week. http://t.co/IutHDz5C14 pic.twitter.com/MlaiLWeseG — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 9, 2018

How to get Mario on Google Maps:

Step 1: You need to be on the latest update of Google Maps. That is Google Maps version: 9.72.2.

Step 2: Once you have updated the application, all you need to do is to open the application.

Step 3: After you have opened the application, search for a location you want to go to.

Step 4: Once it has started showing the best routes possible, just next to the start button you will be able to see a question mark – ‘?’.

Step 5: All you need to do now is to tap on the question mark icon. Then a pop up will appear which will give you the option to start the navigation with – ‘Let’s A-Go!’ or No Thanks.

Step 6: You will need to tap on ‘Let’s A-Go!’ to activate Mario on Google Maps.

Step 7: Now, as you move on Google Maps will be updated with a small Mario Kart icon moving with you.