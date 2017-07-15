Now make, share GIFs with Facebook camera

Facebook has quietly rolled out a new feature that allows users to make short “GIFs” using the in-app camera.(Image: IE)

Facebook has quietly rolled out a new feature that allows users to make short “GIFs” using the in-app camera. The GIF could be customised using several frames and filters and shared on Facebook, Engadget reported on Saturday. Users can tap the camera icon on the app and then swipe right to reach the GIF-making interface. However, the GIFs can only be shared on Facebook and when saved on device, they come in video format. Though Facebook has not made any public announcement about this, the feature is available to few users and it is unclear if everyone will get access to it soon. Earlier this year, Facebook introduced a number of “Giphy-powered” features to its app, followed by release of GIF comments.