Now, buy Samsung Galaxy S9 with 80GB 4G data at just Rs 9,900; here’s how

Airtel offer on Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ includes a downpayment of Rs 9,900 that will allow you to own the device instantly

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are now officially available to purchase in India starting today, March 16. The new Galaxy S9 smartphone duo can be purchased across online and offline channels including Flipkart, Samsung Shop, Samsung Store and other offline retailers. Airtel has joined hands with Samsung to offer Galaxy S9 for as low as Rs 9,900 in India. In addition, it is giving away double data along with unlimited calls and Amazon Prime subscription to the buyers in India.

The Airtel offer on Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ includes a downpayment of Rs 9,900 that will allow you to own the device instantly. The smartphones are now available to buy via Airtel online store at Rs 9,900 for the 64GB variants, post which the customers will have to pay Rs 2,499 monthly if they buy Galaxy S9 and Rs 2,799 if they opt for Galaxy S9+, for a period of 24 months. However, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ 256GB storage model can be bought at a downpayment of Rs 17,900, followed by the same amount of Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,799, respectively, for 24 months.

The monthly instalments of Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,799 for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ comes clubbed with 80GB of data with rollover facility, unlimited local, national, and roaming calls, and 1 year of Amazon Prime subscription. In addition, the subscribers will be entitled to access Airtel TV, Wynk Music Pro, and Airtel Secure.

In order to book Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the interested buyers will be required to follow four easy steps: