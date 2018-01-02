Not trashed, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, successor to best-selling smartphone in India, likely to be launched in 2018

Towards the end of last month of 2017, there were reports claiming that Xiaomi plans to drop the Note branding. In other words, there would be no successor to the popular Redmi Note 4 smartphone. Now, the recent media reports are contradicting the earlier ones. Xiaomi is said to be internally testing the Redmi Note 5 and plans on launching it sometime in the second quarter of 2018. Chinese news website MyDrivers suggests that the Chinese company is waiting for Qualcomm to release the Snapdragon 632 mobile processor, a minor upgrade over the Snapdragon 636 that was announced way back in October last year. It also adds that the Redmi Note 5 will be priced higher than its predecessor.

The report further suggests that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could feature a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. On the camera front, the smartphone is said to pack a dual camera set-up on the rear. Earlier reports have also suggested a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone is expected to come in two variants – 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage.

After the runaway success of Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been one of the most highly anticipated and awaited smartphones. Coming to the specifications of Redmi Note 4, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and a 5.5-inch Full HD display. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 continues to be the best-selling smartphone in India, according to market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).