Not iPhone 8, Apple’s next could be iPhone X; new feature involves Siri, know what it is

iPhone X or iPhone 8? What will Apple call it on September 12? (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

While we speculate of the Apple event on September 12, new reports have suggested that the next smartphone could be called the iPhone X. A report in Dutch website iCulture has suggested that the company’s next iPhone will be called iPhone X instead of the more famous name, iPhone 8. Meanwhile, another report has said that the next iPhone will not have the physical Home Button on the front. This immediately raises the question of, how will people access the voice assistant Siri? Based on the report, Apple might shift the option to the ‘Sleep/Wake’ button on the iPhone.

When it comes to the name iPhone X, the iCulture report has quoted a ‘reliable source’ who works for Apple. This source, the report claims, was able to predict the launch of iPad Pro (10.5 inches). Interestingly, the report said that the ‘X’ in the name is not the English letter, but rather the Roman numeral which indicates 10. This means that the Apple device will be called as ‘iPhone 10’. This makes sense if we consider that Apple is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, which was launched by former CEO Steve Jobs in 2007. Additionally, there may also be other versions of the device which may be called as iPhone 8 or iPhone 8S, but there is no clarity on that yet.

Meanwhile, an iOS developer Guilherme Rambo shared a tweet, where he said: “I did find a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button.” He pointed out that the lock button could now function as the Home button in the next iPhone. This was reported by MacRumors, which said that the information was found in the source code. Rambo has been known for finding such references in Apple devices, before this too. Additionally, a report in HomePod firmware has also suggested at a Bezel-less iPhone devoid of the Home Button.

It will be interesting to see how Apple will execute this feature in Siri since the Sleep/Wake button is also used to switch the phone off or on. Will Apple change the functionality altogether, remains to be seen. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report had said that the iPhone 8/iPhone X may get rid of the fingerprint scanner and replace it with a facial recognition technology. Contrarily, Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had said that this kind of technology might not come too soon as it takes time to succeed.

Apart from all these, the Apple iPhone is expected to feature a glass and metal body. It will have an all glass body on the front and rear end. It will sport a steel frame. The iPhone will have an OLED display. The phone will launch on September 12, as Apple has sent out invites for an event at the company’s new ‘spaceship’ campus. We may also see a few other launches including the Apple Watch series and Apple TV.