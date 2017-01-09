Nokia unveils ‘Viki’: Virtual assistant to take on Apple Siri and Microsoft Cortana

Nokia has filed a trademark in EU for the name ‘Viki’ and it will take on the popular Google Assistant, Apple Siri and the Microsoft Cortana. (Reuters)

Nokia is making a comeback in the smartphone market, and as it looks like, it will come very aggressively. Smartphones and feature phones aside, Nokia is also reportedly working on its own voice-activated virtual assistant. According to GSMInfo, the Finnish company has filed a trademark in EU for the name ‘Viki’ and it will take on the popular Google Assistant, Apple Siri and the Microsoft Cortana. The report said that the software which will be incorporated into future devices by the company is ‘for the creation and monitoring of mobile and web assistants working with digital knowledge and combining all data sources into a single chat and voice-based interface.’

Currently, there is no other information on the Viki virtual assistant, other than the name on the trademark application. There is no probable launch date mentioned in the reports too. Even the description does not describe it as an AI assistant but the details are directed in that direction. While Apple’s Siri has already been quite famous for a long time, the Google Assistant is still not available on many devices. The Assistant launched by Google was first announced in its messaging App Allo. Though most of us have experienced Siri, Galaxy, Google or Cortana—all personal assistants—on our phones or computer devices, companies are now also trying to integrate this software beyond our laptop or mobile screens.

Technology has moved past the stage where remotes made our lives easier. As technology has evolved, our products are getting smarter. Meanwhile, Nokia is making a big time comeback. HMD Global, the Finnish company that develops mobile devices under ‘Nokia’, has launched its first smartphone on Sunday, mainly targeting Chinese users. The smartphone has been priced at 1,699 yuan ($246).

