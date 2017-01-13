Nokia to unveil new phones on February 26: here’s what to expect

HMD, which has the ownership rights of the Nokia brand, teased a video on social media. The video went with the caption written as: “Get ready! The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26th… Save the date!” (IE)

Global tech giant Nokia just unveiled its Nokia 6 device under the new owner HMD Global. Now, according to a teaser the company may soon launch new Nokia phones which are expected to be announced on February 26. Interestingly, the Mobile World Congress starts just after a day, February 27 in Barcelona. HMD, which has the ownership rights of the Nokia brand, teased a video on social media. The video went with the caption written as: “Get ready! The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26th… Save the date!”

There have been no other announcements regarding this, but it appears that the Nokia 6’s global release will be announced on that day. According to a Nokia Power User report, the smartphone has passed the Bluetooth certifications tests too. The model TA-1003 will reportedly be the international variant while the TA-1000 is the current one.

When it comes to specifications, Nokia 6 may not be a flagship device. It contains a 5.5-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and a RAM of 4GB with internal storage of 64GB. The phone features a 16 MP camera at the back and a 8 MP camera for selfies. The device has a 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat. Meanwhile, the Nokia 6 is currently only available in China and no announcement for worldwide release have surfaced yet.

Apart from this, there is also rumours about Nokia 8, another premium smartphone which can get a release on February 26. A YouTubechannel called Total Tech had published a teaser video for the device and this may be the next flagship device of Nokia. The phone is speculated to have a great camera with 24 megapixels along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well as “Super EIS” or Electronic Image Stabilization. The front-facing camera might be a 12MP unit.

Pictures of the new device gave been leaked by My Nokia Blog and Slashleaks websites which also suggests similar features of the device. The reports suggest that the device will have a 5.7 inch Super AMOLED QHD display, a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or 835 processor with either 4 or 6GB RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

However, there has been no official announcements yet, and we have to wait and see how many smartphones the company launches at the MWC 2017.