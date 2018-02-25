Nokia MWC 2018: Nokia 8 Sirocco with dual cameras, Android 8.0 Oreo launched

The Nokia 8 Sirocco India price is yet to be announced by the company at an event that is expected to separately happen later this year in India.

Nokia MWC 2018: HMD Global at its pre-MWC 2018 event launched the Nokia 8 Sirocco as its premium smartphone this year. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is a rehashed version of the Nokia 8 that was launched last year bearing the name borrowed from the Nokia 8800 Sirocco. It comes with topline specifications and a stainless steel body that have been bumped. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is one of the Android One smartphones that have been launched by HMD Global in partnership with Google.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Price and Availability

The Noki 8 Sirocco is priced at 749 euros that translates to Rs 60,000 in India. HMD Global announced that the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available to purchase in early April in a Black colour model. The Nokia 8 Sirocco India price is yet to be announced by the company at an event that is expected to separately happen later this year in India.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Features and Specifications

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is a premium smartphone from the house of HMD Global. It was earlier rumoured to be called the Nokia 9. The smartphone comes preloaded with Android 8.0 Oreo under the Android One programme. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of non-expandable memory. The Nokia 8 Sirocco bears a 5.5-inch Quad-HD+ (1440×2560 pixels) pOLED display that comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the top.

Coming to the cameras, the Nokia 8 Sirocco bears Zeiss optics-powered dual rear camera setup – 12-megapixel wide-angle primary camera with f/1.75 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels and a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a telephoto lens having an f/2.0 aperture with 2x optical zoom support. The camera setup at the back is accompanied by a dual LED flash module. The Nokia 8 Sirocco bears a 5-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels.

As for the connectivity options, the Nokia 8 Sirocco features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C among others. However, the smartphone does not have a 3.5mm audio jack.