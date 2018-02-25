Nokia MWC 2018: Nokia 7 Plus with dual Zeiss cameras, Android One launched; here are price, availability, and specifications

Nokia 7 Plus will begin shipping in April and retail at 399 euros

Nokia MWC 2018: Nokia 7 Plus was finally announced at the keynote conference of HMD Global in Barcelona ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 official beginning. The Nokia 7 Plus is one of the Android One smartphones that have been built in partnership with Google. The Nokia 7 Plus features a dual rear camera setup powered by Zeiss camera technology as one of its biggest highlights. The cameras support the Bothie feature, as seen on the Nokia 8, however, it now comes with the stickers that you can add to the Bothie images.

Nokia 7 Plus Price and Availability

The Nokia 7 Plus was announced by HMD Global at a price of 399 euros, which translates to an Indian currency equivalent of Rs 32,000. Note, the company says this will be the retail price of the smartphone. It will be available in Black and White colour with an accent of Copper colour on both the colour models.

As for the Nokia 7 Plus India pricing, the company is yet to make an announcement. The launch of Nokia 7 Plus can be expected in coming weeks.

Nokia 7 Plus Features and Specifications

The Nokia 7 Plus is an Android One smartphone shipping with Android 8.0 Oreo that has been promised to get the Android P update later this year. The internal of Nokia 7 Plus is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone bears a 6-inch full-HD+ IPS display having a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 500-nits maximum brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The cameras on the Nokia 7 Plus are its biggest highlights. The smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel and 12-megapixel autofocus cameras. The 12-megapixel shooter bears an f/1.75 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels with a wide-angle lens while the 13-megapixel sensor bears an f/2.6 aperture, 1-micron pixels and support for 2x optical zoom. As we said, the cameras at the rear side are powered by the Zeiss camera technology along with the support for a dual LED flash. The front camera on the Nokia 7 Plus, on the other hand, has a 16-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and support for Zeiss optics.

The connectivity options on the Nokia 7 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack among others. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone. The device is backed by a 3800mAh battery under the hood.