Nokia MWC 2018: Nokia 1 Android Go phone launched: here are price, availability, specifications

Nokia 1 was launched at the MWC 2018 event and is one of the first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones

Nokia MWC 2018: Alongside the Nokia 7 Plus Android One smartphone, the Nokia 1 was launched at the HMD Global’s keynote conference held in Barcelona. The Nokia 1 is preloaded with the Android Oreo (Go edition) that is built for the smartphones with 1GB of RAM or less. It features the toned-down Google apps under the Android Oreo (Go edition) such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Files, Go, Google Go, Assistant Go, and Maps Go among others. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Manager, HMD Global, took the centre-stage to announce the Nokia 1 along with the announcement from Google’s Jamie who added that the Nokia 1 will receive regular updates with promised Android P rollout later this year.

Nokia 1 Price and Availability

The Nokia 1 price is set at $85, which is equivalent to Rs 5,500 in India. The Nokia 1 will be available to purchase in early April in first markets. However, it is currently unknown whether it will ship in India in the first wave. The Nokia 1 comes in Dark Blue and Warm Red colour variants. Moreover, the smartphone comes with Xpress-On back covers to customise the look of the smartphone with different colours. The Xpress-On back cover costs $7.99 in Azure, Grey, Yellow, and Pink colours.

Nokia 1 Features and Specifications

Preloaded with Android Oreo (Go edition), the Nokia 1 comes with a promise to regular updates and Android P later this year. The smartphone looks in line with the press images leaked by the renowned tipster Evan Blass earlier this month. The device looks like a pebble and has smaller dimensions than the Nokia 2. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6737M processor paired with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 128GB. The Nokia 1 packs a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480×854 pixels) IPS display.

The Nokia 1 comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while there is a 2-megapixel selfie camera. Both the cameras are fixed focus. The Nokia 1 is backed by a 2150mAh battery that is rated to offer up to a talk time of 9 hours and 15 days standby time. The smartphone comes with connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, apart from 4G VoLTE call support.