Nokia 9 smartphone may launch in Q3 this year, priced near Rs 45,000

The new flagship smartphone under the Nokia brand is expected to be priced around 9 or EUR 749. This means that according to the reports, the price of the Nokia 9 will be around Rs 45,000.

Global mobile giant Nokia has not launched its latest phones in India yet, but rumours regarding a flagship device are already doing the rounds. HMD Global, according to new reports might launch the Nokia 9 smartphone in the country in the third quarter which essentially means somewhere around August. The new flagship smartphone under the Nokia brand is expected to be priced around $699 or EUR 749. This means that according to the reports, the price of the Nokia 9 will be around Rs 45,000.

After the major flop with Microsoft, Nokia decided to part ways and now a company from Finland called HMD Global now owns the brand for designing, manufacturing, distribution of the smartphones. At the recent Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, the company had launched the latest smartphones, Nokia 3, 5 and 6. It had also rolled out the revamped version of the iconic Nokia 3310 phone. According to latest reports, these phones will arrive in India around the month of May.

Here’s a concept version of the smartphone available on YouTube:

According to a report in NokiaPowerUser, the details of the Nokia 9 smartphone is out and it has cited the quotes on the price and expected date of launch to a famous tipster. The report said that the device may not come to India before Q3 2017. The pricing on the phone is a little tough to guess as they vary a lot from country to country. But since this is a flagship device, even though the pricing will be competitive, the Nokia phone may not come at a cost less than Rs 45 thousand.

The Nokia 9 is a highly anticipated phone, but the company has not cleared the air on its specifications at all. There have been quite a few leaks. The device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display and might have its own OZO audio system which is a software that can enable the phone to record 3D audio or spatial sounds. Other speculations suggest that the phone might have a Carl Zeiss 22 MegaPixel dual-camera lens at the rear end alongside a 12 MegaPixel selfie shooter and an IRIS scanner. The phone will be featuring the Qualcomm 835 processor.

Also read | ‘Iconic’ Nokia 3310 to come to India in June, priced at around Rs 3,500; Nokia 3, 5, 6 to launch as well; here’s all you need to know

When it comes to the other phones, HMD Global told NokiaPowerUser that it will be rolling out the entire series of smartphones in the second quarter of 2017. The phones will be released in almost 120 markets, and all at the same time. The company in a statement to NPU said, “HMD has ambitious plans to release Nokia 3, 5 and 6 in 120 markets at the same time in Q2 2017. This is ambitious because HMD is de facto a start-up, though it has support from Nokia and Foxconn.”