Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Pro said to launch this year; here’s what HMD Global might be up to

HMD Global has not shelved the launch of Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro

Prior to the HMD Global’s event organised ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, the rumours were rife about the launch of Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro smartphones. However, that didn’t happen as the company launched the Nokia 8 Sirocco instead, as its flagship smartphone. HMD Global is now reported to not have done away with and launch the Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro later this year.

According to a report by Nokia Power User, HMD Global has not shelved the launch of Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro. The company is, however, mulling to announce the Nokia 9 in the second half of this year while the Nokia 8 Pro will launch sometime in August. The Nokia 9 is expected to be the flagship device with topline specifications, while the Nokia 8 Pro will be another addition to the Nokia 8 line with bumped up specifications.

The Nokia 9 is rumoured to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with the camera as its USP. The Nokia 9 is said to be a camera-centric smartphone that will feature penta-lens setup powered by Zeiss optics. HMD Global could for the first time equip an in-display fingerprint sensor on a Nokia smartphone that is tipped to be the Nokia 9. The Nokia 8 Pro, much like the Nokia 9 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The recent announcement by HMD Global centring the Android One programme on all the Nokia phones could also assimilate the Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro. However, it is not clear whether both the smartphones will come bearing the ‘Android One’ moniker on the rear. The Android One programme has been designed to push regular updates to the smartphones running it before other OEMs.