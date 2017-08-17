Nokia 8 smartphone unveiled, looks to cash in on rising video streaming demand

The Nokia 8 is an Android device, and is expected to be out in September. The handset’s suggested price tag is around 3. (Source: IE)

HMD Global on Wednesday unveiled the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone during an event organised in London. According to a report by Indian Express, the newly launched smartphone will be available for customers globally by September 2017 and is expected to cost around Euro 599 (Rs 45,000). The Noika 8 smartphones will be available in early October for Indian customers, said HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas. HMD Global, which is now powering the once iconic company, is hoping to cash in on rising consumer demand for high-quality audio and video features, Reuters reports.

The new flagship smartphone from the company sports a 5.3-inch 2K LCD IPS display along with 700 nits brightness. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded.

Noika 8 smarphone has Gorilla Glass 5 on top and will be available for customers with two glossy and two matte variants. As per the report, the smartphone will be available in four different colours – polished blue and copper which have a glossy finish, while there’s the tempered blue and steel phones which have a matte finish. However, the flagship smartphone is not completely water and dust resistant, but has an IP54 rating which makes it splash-proof.

Explaining about its new flagship phones, HMD’s chief marketing officer Pekka Rantala told Reuters, “This is especially meant for millennial creators, people who want to share what’s happening every day.”

HMD Global’s flagship smartphone will also be available in dual and single SIM variants depending on the market. The Indian Express report also stated that the parent company is not launching the 128GB variant of Nokia 8 smartphone in the initial phase. With a 3090 mAh battery and support for USB 3.0, the Nokia 8 smartphone gives a super fast charging with its Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The new smartphone comes with a metal unibody design and muted antenna bands on top. It also has a vertical rear camera setup.

Watch this video:

On the software front, the company is sticking with its no-bloatware policy and the phone runs stock Android 7.1.1 version, the report added further.

Here are other features of the Noika 8 smartphone:

i. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera, the first to sport the Zeiss Optics branding since the relaunch.

ii. The company has gone for a 13MP + 13MP combination on the back with a monochrome and RGB sensor.

iii. Both the front and back cameras will support 4K Video recording.

iv. The rear camera supports ‘bokeh’ mode just like several other dual camera smartphones available in the market.

v. Users can stream live videos to Facebook, YouTube from the Nokia 8’s camera app itself.