Nokia 8 price, specifications and picture leaked; all you need to know

The price details of the flagship phone were leaked on Romanian Vodafone's official website. The website accidentally listed the Nokia 8 for Rs 38,891, reported GSMARENA. The price of the phone has been a subject of discussions with many speculations being surfaced on the social media. Earlier this month there were rumours that the phone will cost just under Rs 45,098. If the new price tag for the Nokia 8 turns out to be true then the smartphone which is fitted with the top-of-line processor and camera hardware, will give popular Samsung Galaxy S8 series, LG G6 and HTC U11, a run for their money. Meanwhile, the phone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The phone is rumoured to come with a 5.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2560 pixels. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 8 is rumoured to pack a 24-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 12-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, Chinese social site Baidu has leaked photos of the Nokia 8’s Copper Gold variant. It corroborates past leaks, and the Nokia 8 is seen having sufficient bezel, capacitive buttons for navigation, and a home button underneath which the fingerprint scanner will be integrated. It seems to have sporty-metal body The biggest highlight of the phone is the vertical dual camera strip at the back. However, that’s just pure speculation, and the fourth hole could serve a completely different purpose.

The device will be powered by a 3999mAh non-removable battery and is speculated to pack 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Furthermore, the is tipped to be a single SIM (GSM) smartphone that will accept a Micro-SIM. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and 4G. Sensors on the phone are rumoured to include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.