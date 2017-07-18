Nokia 8 leak shows off smartphone with Carl Zeiss lens & dual camera; is this the final look of the Rs 40000 smartphone?

Famous tipster Evan Blass has posted a teaser image of the upcoming Nokia 8 on Twitter.

Nokia 8, a new premium smartphone is close to launching, according to a new report. This will be the most expensive device to be launched by HMD Global which owns the Nokia brand. The all new flagship device is hugely anticipated, ever since rumours and speculations started doing the rounds. Now famous tipster Evan Blass has posted a teaser image of the upcoming Nokia 8 on Twitter. The teaser image shows a dual rear setup with Carl Zeiss lens optics. With dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 835 processor and the Carl Zeiss lens, if the leaks about the phone are true, the Nokia 8 is expected to give serious competition to its rivals. As the leaked picture hints that the dual cameras will be stacked vertically, and will come with a laser autofocus sensor and a dual-tone LED flash. This image is an additional source to back rumours that the Nokia 8 will feature a dual camera system with Zeiss branding. This move is clearly aimed to take on the likes of Apple iPhone 7 and Google Pixel.

According to a recent report in German website WinFuture, the Xiaomi phone will go on sale from July 31. Meanwhile, there is no information currently available on another Nokia device (Nokia 9), but we can expect the Nokia 8 to launch soon. Also, it is expected that the Nokia 8 phone will be priced over Rs 40,000 competing in the premium smartphone segment. No details have been revealed by HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to sell Nokia-branded devices. However, we already know that the company has recently inked an exclusive partnership with German lens maker Zeiss to design hardware and software for upcoming phones. Earlier reports had claimed that the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 could be launched in the second-half of 2017. Now it appears the Finnish company has finally decided to launch its first high-end phone, and it will be marketed as the Nokia 8.



Reports also claim that the Nokia 8 will be a premium phone that is going to sport a Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest chipset from Qualcomm. Further, the device will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. WinFuture also reports the Nokia 8 will come with dual-SIM cards in Europe, but the company is likely to offer the single SIM variant of the device as well. The report has said that there are 4 colour schemes which currently planned for the Nokia 8, which includes Blue, Steel, Gold/Blue and Gold/Copper. Meanwhile, these are just leaks and rumours and there is no surity on whether the features will remain the same.

Also read | Nokia 8 could launch on July 31, priced over Rs 40,000: specs, features & details we know so far

Meanwhile, a Scandinavian retailer has allegedly claimed that the Nokia 8 will go on sale with a price tag of €589 (comes around Rs 43,415). In other countries, however, the price will be slightly lower. When we compare it to other devices in the segment, the Apple iPhone 7 costs Rs 47,699, and the Galaxy S8 comes for Rs 57,900.