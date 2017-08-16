Nokia 8 launching today: Expected price, specs, live stream and all you need to know

Nokia 8 is expected to come up with the top of the line specifications. (Image source: Evan Blass)

Nokia 8 smartphone is all set to launch today. HMD Global, the Finnish company which manufactures phones under the Nokia brand, has announced an event in London today. The event seems to be directed towards the unveiling of the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone. However, since the launch event is scheduled in the United Kingdom, Indians will be able to see it by midnight. Recently, quite a few leaks of the Nokia 8 have been doing the rounds on the internet. Since this is a new flagship device by one of the most popular mobile brands, the Nokia 8 will expectedly come up with the top of the line specifications. Rumours have suggested that the phone will include the fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and dual rear camera with Zeiss optic.

Full sized pictures of the Nokia 8 have already been leaked on the web. The phone was also spotted on the China website of the brand for some time, before being taken away. In July 2017, HMD Global and Zeiss had announced a partnership. The company had said that it will bring back the Zeiss brand to Nokia mobiles. Nokia had the feature in its Lumia smartphones. But now, Nokia apparently has decided to go with the latest sensation of dual rear camera setup. Zeiss lenses were the saving grace in the Lumia brand and it became quite popular. If it adds more to the dual cameras, Nokia could have something dramatic in hand this time.

HMD Global, a startup from Finland, till now has been dealing with smartphones in the mid segment, with Nokia 6 and 5. But with a flagship device launch, the company is foraying into a premium segment occupied by several big players like Apple, Google and Samsung. This category also includes smaller players with budget pricing, like OnePlus and Honor.

Nokia 8 launch live streaming: The smartphone will launch today (August 16) in London at 7:30 PM. In India, the launch event will start at midnight tonight (12 AM). You can watch the live streaming of the event on HMD Global’s official page. Additionally, Nokia Mobile page has tweeted a picture of two YouTubers, Jonathan Morrison and MoreAliA. They could be the one to show the demonstration of the Nokia 8. The live event will also be available on Nokia Mobile’s YouTube page.

YouTubers @OMGitsAliA & @tldtoday are taking over London! Tune into their YT channels tomorrow at 7:30pm BST to find out why… #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/yxPpSXgSaK — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) August 15, 2017



Nokia 8 expected price: The Nokia 8 is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, according to the rumours. If the phone is priced in the bracket, it will fall in direct competition with phones like LG G6, OnePlus 5, Honor 8 Pro.