Nokia 8 could launch on July 31, priced over Rs 40,000: specs, features & details we know so far

Nokia 8, a new premium smartphone is close to launching, according to a new report. This will be the most expensive device to be launched by HMD Global which owns the Nokia brand. The all new flagship device is hugely anticipated, ever since rumours and speculations started doing the rounds. However, earlier reports had suggested that HMD Global’s flagship smartphone could be named as either Nokia 8 or Nokia 9. But now according to a German website, the next smartphone will be called the Nokia 8. In the WinFuture report, it is stated that the model number of the Nokia device will be TA-1004. Additionally, the report states that the phone will go on sale from July 31. While, there is no information currently available on whether there will be a Nokia 9 smartphone, but we can expect the Nokia 8 to launch soon. Also, it is expected that the Nokia 8 phone will be priced over Rs 40,000 competing in the premium smartphone segment.

Earlier reports had claimed that the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 could be launched in the second-half of 2017. Now it appears the Finnish company has finally decided to launch its first high-end phone, and it will be marketed as the Nokia 8. The report claims the Nokia 8 will be a premium phone that is going to sport a Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest chipset from Qualcomm. Further, the device will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. WinFuture also reports the Nokia 8 will come with dual-SIM cards in Europe, but the company is likely to offer the single SIM variant of the device as well.

The report has said that there are 4 colour schemes which currently planned for the Nokia 8, which includes Blue, Steel, Gold/Blue and Gold/Copper. Meanwhile, a Scandinavian retailer has allegedly claimed that the Nokia 8 will go on sale on July 31, and with a price tag of €589 ( comes around Rs 43,415). In other countries, however, the price will be slightly lower. When we compare it to other devices in the segment, the Apple iPhone 7 costs Rs 47,699, and the Galaxy S8 comes for Rs 57,900.

While the report suggests otherwise, it is unlikely that the Nokia 8 go on sale on July 31. This maybe because, Nokia’s mid-range devices such as Nokia 5, Nokia 6 are yet to hit the global markets officially. Even in India, these phones will arrive in August. So it will be surprising if the company decides to launch a new phone and that to a premium device.

Meanwhile, we do not know anything about the other specification which the Nokia 8 may feature. HMD Global had recently announced an ‘exclusive’ partnership with German optics company Zeiss, which means it is likely that the company will go for the famous Zeiss lens in the new smartphone. All other features remain a mystery at the moment, but we can surely expect a brand new flagship device from Nokia sometime this year.