Nokia 8 accidentally appears on official website, can launch any time now; expected price and specs

HMD Global, the manufacturer of smartphones under the Nokia brand, is almost ready to launch its flagship device, the Nokia 8. While the smartphone has been leaked on a number of occasions, and rumours have been doing the rounds, revealing the device’s design and its key specifications. But, now the premium phone has been leaked on Nokia’s official website in China. A user on the popular Chinese website Baidu managed to get a screenshot, and it appears to be the official Nokia 8 page. The webpage has since been taken down by the company, however, it officially confirms the existence of the Nokia 8. Moreover, the date mentioned at the render hints that the company could be launched in China later today.

The hugely anticipated Nokia 8 will be the most expensive device to be launched by HMD Global. The phone’s new design that was accidentally posted on the company’s website, resembles the previously leaked renders. The device comes with a large display and 2.5D curved glass on the top. It comes with capacitive buttons and a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button. The pictured phone in the leaked screenshot comes in a blue colour variant, though the company is planning to bring the device in steel, gold/blue, and gold/blue options as well. The upcoming Nokia 8, which was earlier expected to be called as the Nokia 9, will feature 13-megapixel dual cameras stacked vertically. The dual cameras will be accompanied by a laser autofocus sensor and a dual-tone LED flash. Based on the leaked press renders, a dual camera setup with Carl Zeiss branding is clearly evident. The two companies have recently announced an exclusive partnership to bring better smartphone cameras in future.

Nokia 8 specifications: According to rumours, Nokia 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, the same high-end chipset we’ve seen from phone companies like HTC, Sony, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Alongside the top-end processor, the phone will include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and dual-SIM slots. HMD Global is committed to bringing its phones with the latest version of Android. Nokia 8 will run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The size of the display is still unknown, though some reports claim it could feature a 5.3-inch Quad HD screen.



Expected Price: A Scandinavian retailer has allegedly claimed that the Nokia 8 will go on sale with a price tag of €589 (comes around Rs 43,415). In other countries, however, the price will be slightly lower.