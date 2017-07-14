Nokia 6 smartphone registrations for August 23 sale open now; where and how to book

Nokia 6 sale: If you are interested in buying the device, you will have to register for the smartphone on Amazon India website.

Nokia 6 registrations have begun on Amazon India from today (July 14) and the device will go for an open sale on August 23 on the e-commerce portal. If you are interested in buying the device, you will have to register for the smartphone on Amazon India website. After this, you will have to wait for almost a month before the open sale begins where you can buy the phone. Meanwhile, HMD Global’s other mid-range smartphone, the Nokia 5, will be available in India from August 15, according to earlier reports. HMD Global now manufactures and distributes Nokia-branded smartphones. Nokia 6 is the premium version of the latest series of phones launched by the company. Meanwhile, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be sold as offline exclusive smartphones. Nokia 3 has already gone on sale in India, and this is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 9,499 and was listed online on Croma as well. Nokia 5 is priced at Rs 12,899 in India. Nokia 6 is the most expensive smartphone of the lost with a price of Rs 14,999.

Meanwhile, from today, Amazon India is asking interested buyers to register with their email ID to be eligible for the sale. Users need to have an Amazon account to register. Amazon also has some launch offers for those who buy the Nokia 6 smartphone. Amazon will give users Rs 1000 back for Prime Members in Amazon Pay Balance. Additionally, all Nokia 6 customers who sign into the Kindle app will get up to 80 percent off on Kindle eBooks with a maximum of Rs 300 off. Nokia 6 customers will also get MakeMyTrip coupons worth Rs 2500 off, (Rs 1800 off on hotels, and Rs 700 off on flights. Nokia 6 users also get the Vodafone 45 GB data offer, where each recharge of 1 GB or more data gives users 9 GB extra data for a period of 5 months. So in total users get 9 GB data extra with each recharge, which comes to 45 GB for the offer period.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and pixel density of 403 ppi. It sports a metal unibody design and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The home button in Nokia 6 doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The device also packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

Nokia 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable to 128GB). It gets a 16MP rear camera with f/2 aperture and dual tone flash. The front camera is 8MP with autofocus, f/2 aperture, and 84 degrees field of view. Nokia 6 comes with a 3000 mAh battery. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and supports USB on-the-go as well.